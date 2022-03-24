100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 25, 1922
• Plans for a spring clean-up campaign in Yankton, more thorough than has ever before been attempted, will be discussed at the regular meeting of the Monday Evening Club next Monday night at the Merchants Hotel. An announcement along this line by the president of the park board will be made and suggestions will be in order.
• Fred Jacobs returned yesterday from Minneapolis where he purchased a 2,400 egg incubator for his White Wyandotte hatchery. He expects to put out 10,000 day old chicks yet this season, and is overwhelmed with orders.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 25, 1947
• High school senior cast in the class play “Mad March Heirs” are in final rehearsal for the production which is to be staged at the high school auditorium on Thursday and Friday nights this week. Under the direction of Miss Gertrude Harvey, the three-act comedy by Tom Taggart will be enacted by a large cast.
• Mrs. A.G. Schenk was hostess to a group of friends at a pretty six o’clock dinner in the dining room at the Hotel Charles Gurney. The party was in honor of Miss Frances Kotalik, whose birthday was Sunday and whose engagement and approaching marriage were announced at that time. Miss Kotalik, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph W. Kotalik living west of Yankton, will be the bride of Harold Tacke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Tacke in a wedding performed in April. An exact date for the nuptials has not been announced.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 25, 1972
• Yankton’s Country Lanes will be the site of the 1974 State Women’s Bowling Tournament, it was announced Saturday at the annual state association meeting in Belle Fourche. Yankton women attending the meeting and extending the invitation were Mabel Tamisiea, Irene Killian, Rose Melick, Wanda Branson and Ann Kaiser.
• Mrs. Katie Mitchell, 78, of Gregory, mother of John Mitchell, proprietor of Carl Lanes Springfield, had an afghan on display at the lanes for some time. The crochet afghan is of white background, made in squares with raised red roses set in a border of green and contains 14,775 yards of thread.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 25, 1997
• A Yankton man took an unexpected trip down the river Monday afternoon. The man, who asked to remain unidentified, had been fishing on the ice along the north shore of the Lewis and Clark Lake when current and winds from the northwest separated a large ice shelf from the shore and sent it down the river with the fisherman. A GFP park superintendent Jeff Van Meeteren and a park ranger, Ray Brende, headed out toward the ice shelf where the strong winds made rescue efforts perilous. Returning to shore, the man helped his rescuers reload their boat on the trailer then swept his son up in a bear hug.
• The Yankton Wal-Mart store associates are helping a local high school senior realize a dream by awarding a $1,000 scholarship. Erin Goeden recently received a scholarship as part of the Sam Walton Community Leader Award program sponsored by the Wal-Mart Foundation of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Goeden, who is a senior at Crofton High School, received this award based on her strong academic performance and involvement in school and community activities.
