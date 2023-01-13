Geis: Windbreak Options For Cattle    
Rudmer Zwerver/Adobe Stock

As I look out my window to see the South Dakota wind moving snowdrifts like sand in the Sahara, I really wish we had a better windbreak. Windbreaks, in whatever form they are created, are wonderful for cattle during the winter as they provide shelter from the bitter cold wind. This, in turn, decreases the cattle’s energy needs, which helps pay for the windbreak in decreased feed costs. The question for South Dakota cattle producers is not if they could use a windbreak, but what kind of windbreak works the best for them?

Trees are the first thing that come to mind for many folks when talking about windbreaks. Trees do have many advantages in this regard. Once established, they need little maintenance, act as a snow break and can protect a large area from wind. As an added bonus, they also make nice wildlife habitat.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.