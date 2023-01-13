Geis: Windbreak Options For Cattle    

As I look out my window to see the South Dakota wind moving snowdrifts like sand in the Sahara, I really wish we had a better windbreak. Windbreaks, in whatever form they are created, are wonderful for cattle during the winter as they provide shelter from the bitter cold wind. This, in turn, decreases the cattle’s energy needs, which helps pay for the windbreak in decreased feed costs. The question for South Dakota cattle producers is not if they could use a windbreak, but what kind of windbreak works the best for them?
Trees are the first thing that come to mind for many folks when talking about windbreaks. Trees do have many advantages in this regard. Once established, they need little maintenance, act as a snow break and can protect a large area from wind. As an added bonus, they also make nice wildlife habitat.
However, that line about “once established” has always been the tree row’s Achilles’ heel. For about a decade, you don’t have any real wind protection from the trees, just tiny plants that need to be weeded and like to die during a drought. For a long-term solution, the hassle and time is worth it, but it won’t stop any wind this January.
In addition, to get good protection, multiple rows of trees are required. This takes up space that could go to other purposes. With land prices through the roof, using valuable space for trees may not work for some operations.
Metal windbreaks are another option that are quite popular, especially West River where trees struggle to grow. They have the advantage that they can be put up quickly, are solid protection from the wind and have a small footprint. Of course, like everything there is a downside, and with metal windbreaks the downside is cost. Metal prices have soared for years, making this style of wind protection prohibitively expensive for large areas. While the cost factor can be swallowed for smaller places, for example by the hospital pens at a feedyard, to build multiple metal windbreaks for large cow herds would be an expensive proposition.
One solution to the windbreak question that can be put up quickly without breaking the bank is making a temporary bale windbreak. Be it cornstalk bales or hay bales, a bale line two bales high provides excellent wind protection. The protection can be placed wherever needed and moved when no longer needed. The downside to bale windbreaks is the potential for windbreak shrinkage if you need to tap into those bales for feeding cattle. For feedyards with bales aplenty to last through the following summer, this option makes more sense than the cow/calf producer that will be running short on hay as it gets closer to grazing time.
No matter what type of windbreak you use, make sure it’s big enough to not only protect all the animals but gives them some room to stay spread out. This is especially true with windbreaks for calving areas. If calves congregate in a small area behind the windbreak, that concentration exacerbates the spread of disease. If your calves are packed tight behind the windbreak and it is not possible to enlarge it this year, only give the cattle access to the windbreak area during difficult weather. A rule of thumb would be to keep them locked away unless the wind chill is under 10 degrees or there is both wind and rain occurring simultaneously.
Windbreaks are a valuable asset to the cattle producer and a comfortable addition for cattle in their pen or pasture. Deciding on which type to use will depend on your particular circumstances. Whatever type you choose, your livestock will thank you for that windbreak and pay for it through decreased feed costs during challenging winter weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.