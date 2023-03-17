DAVIS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to inform area residents of the proposed U.S. Highway 18 reconstruction project from Railroad Avenue to Montana Avenue in Davis.

The public meeting open house will be held at American Legion Outpost #176, located at 110 E. U.S. Highway 18 in Davis. This project is in the vicinity of Howard Olson Park. The public meeting open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with design staff.

