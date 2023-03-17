DAVIS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to inform area residents of the proposed U.S. Highway 18 reconstruction project from Railroad Avenue to Montana Avenue in Davis.
The public meeting open house will be held at American Legion Outpost #176, located at 110 E. U.S. Highway 18 in Davis. This project is in the vicinity of Howard Olson Park. The public meeting open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with design staff.
Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.
For more information, contact Cary Cleland, Road Design Engineering Supervisor at 605-367-5680 or Cary.Cleland@state.sd.us.
