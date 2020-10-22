The following marriage licenses were issued in Yankton County during September 2020:
Jalen Cross, 20, and Ma’lea I’atala, 20, both of Marty, married Sept. 1.
Grant Kramer, 23, Creighton, Neb., and Tecla Braxton, 20, Yankton, married Sept. 4.
Patrick Schram, 22, and Sophia Carlson, 20, both of Yankton, married Sept. 4.
Mark Bosco, 27, and Allison Wiebe, 25, both of Yankton, married Sept. 5.
Michael Bouza, 23, and Ashley Schweitzer, 22, both of Tabor, married Sept. 5.
Jeremy Huether, 25, and Kaitlyn Gusso, 27, both of Yankton, married Sept. 5.
Zachary Morford, 29, and Destiny Hysell, 27, both of Yankton, married Sept. 12.
Brandon Nickolite, 28, and Jessica Wirth, 25, both of Yankton, married Sept. 12.
Jonathan Wagner, 34, and Jamisen Kramper, 28, both of Creighton, Neb., married Sept. 12.
Dustin Maggio, 23, and Jennifer Liseo, 21, both of Yankton, married Sept. 14.
Jason LaCroix, 39, and Starlene Jensen, 40, both of Yankton, married Sept. 16.
Cody Ness, 24, and Samantha Guenther, 30, both of Yankton, married Sept. 18.
Alex Chamberlain-Collins, 21, and Courtney Buchholz, 21, both of Yankton, married Sept. 19.
Trevor Hansen, 25, and Kiersten Koehler, 25, both of Volin, married Sept. 19.
Daniel Johnson, 47, and Frances Barnett, 51, both of Phoenix, Ariz., married Sept. 19.
Daniel Rockwell, 21, and Makenzi Howard, 22, both of Yankton, married Sept. 19.
Michael Schaub, 32, and Elizabeth Rueppel, 24, both of Sioux City, Iowa, married Sept. 19.
Alex Hohenthaner, 29, and Megan Hilson, 28, both of Yankton, married Sept. 25.
Jared Stucky, 28, and Raquel Sutera, 26, both of Yankton, married Sept. 26.
Donald Oien, 58, Caseville, Michigan, and Sherry Priebe, 53, Owen Sound, Ontario, married Sept. 28.
