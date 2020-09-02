Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Christian Goss-Griffin, 21, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Jeremiah Denney, 34, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Jeremy Drapeaux, 45, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault (domestic).
• Djamal Mahamed, 27, Selling, Minn., was booked Tuesday on a federal hold.
• Lance Holdorf, 65, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for sexual contact without consent with a person incapable of consenting.
• Sidney Hough III, 53, Church Point, La., was arrested Wednesday for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Theodis Smith III, 29, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a protection order (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of a controlled substance.
