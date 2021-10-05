PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem presented the 2021 Governor’s Awards Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The Governor’s Awards recognize the achievements of businesses, individuals with disabilities and other South Dakotans for their contributions toward the employment of people with disabilities.
Governor’s Awards were presented to the following recipients:
• Outstanding Individual with a Disability: Mark Sternhagen, Brookings;
• Outstanding Employee with a Disability: Eric Larson, Menno;
• Outstanding Private Employer (small): TMA of Mitchell;
• Outstanding Private Employer (large): MasterBrand Cabinets/Starmark Cabinetry, Sioux Falls;
• Outstanding Employer (other): Brown County Register of Deeds, Aberdeen;
• Outstanding Transition Services: Cindy Bierman, Mitchell;
• Distinguished Service: Vicki Nelson, Sioux Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.