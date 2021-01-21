South Dakota recorded six new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Hutchinson County, in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 1,673.
For Hutchinson County, it was the 23rd death overall and seventh this month.
The state reported 337 new infections, while the number of active cases dropped to 4,089, the lowest level since Oct. 2.
Yankton County recorded 10 new cases, three new recoveries and two new hospitalizations.
Also locally, both Clay and Charles Mix counties reported 11 new cases.
Here are the summaries from area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 2 new cases (1,504 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (61), 5 new recoveries (1,467), 0 new deaths (23), 14 active cases (-3), 4 new vaccinations (441 individuals overall receiving at least one vaccination);
• Charles Mix County — 11 new cases (1,198), 1 new hospitalization (132), 8 new recoveries (1,121), 0 new deaths (14), 63 active cases (+3), 390 vaccinations (+26);
• Clay County — 11 new cases (1,734), 0 new hospitalizations (44), 8 new recoveries (1,655), 0 new deaths (13), 66 active cases (+3), 11 new vaccinations (820);
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (409), 1 new hospitalization (55), 0 new recoveries (382), 0 new deaths (9), 18 active cases (0 change), 0 new vaccinations (211);
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (742), 0 new hospitalizations (66), 0 new recoveries (689), 1 new death (23), 30 active cases (+3), 91 new vaccinations (653);
• Turner County — 4 new cases (1,028), 0 new hospitalizations (62), 6 new recoveries (940), 0 new deaths (49), 39 active cases (-2), 92 new vaccinations (685);
• Union County — 9 new cases (1,824), 0 new hospitalizations (73), 12 new recoveries (1,664), 0 new deaths (36), 124 active cases (-3), 7 new vaccinations (316);
• Yankton County — 10 new cases (2,706), 2 new hospitalizations (124), 3 new recoveries (2,589), 0 new deaths (27), 90 active cases (+7), 7 new vaccinations (1,865).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services website is down for maintenance, and no local numbers were available.
On Thursday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 19 active cases (10 students, 9 staff), up two from Wednesday. There were 31 people in isolation/quarantine (+4), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Here are the other South Dakota statistics for Thursday:
• Total Cases — 106,400 (+337: 252 confirmed, 85 probable);
• Active Cases — 4,089 (-14);
• Recoveries — 100,638 (+345);
• Hospitalizations — 6,133 ever hospitalized (+24); 185 currently hospitalized (-10);
• Testing — 6,430 new tests processed; 1,172 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 62,365 total vaccinations (+3,909); 51,080 individuals vaccinated (+2,589).
