PIERRE —The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) and South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA) are providing a free webinar on Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. CDT.
DLR Secretary Marcia Hultman will be providing information on unemployment insurance as it relates to COVID-19 layoffs and closures.
Register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/911428474991959819. If you have difficulty, email donna@sdra.org your first and last name, name of business or agency, city and state.
To view reemployment assistance eligibility scenarios and tips for businesses, visit https://dlr.sd.gov/covid_19_resources.aspx. Specific questions can be emailed to DLRRADivision@state.sd.us to receive a direct and timely response.
This webinar will be recorded; all registrants will receive a link to the recording even if you are not able to participate in the live webinar.
