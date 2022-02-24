ST. LOUIS — The American Soybean Association (ASA) is now accepting applications for the Valent Ag Voices of the Future program, which will be held July 11-14, 2022, in conjunction with the summer ASA Board meeting and Soy Issues Forum in Washington. The Ag Voices of the Future program is for students interested in improving their understanding of major agricultural policy issues, the importance of advocacy and careers that can impact agricultural policy. Class size is limited, and students must be at least 18 years old by July 11 to apply.
Through a partnership ASA and Valent have with collegiate organization Agriculture Future of America (AFA), two students from the 2022 Ag Voices of the Future program will also have the opportunity to win the following:
• $1,600 academic scholarship
• Complimentary registration (includes hotel stay) for the Agriculture Future of America (AFA) Leaders Conference, Nov. 10-13, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.
• Up to $500 for reimbursement of travel expenses to the AFA Leaders Conference
To apply for the ASA and Valent Ag Voices of the Future program, and be considered for a scholarship to the AFA Leaders Conference, students should visit the Ag Voices of the Future webpage of the ASA website, click on the green “Apply Now” button, and submit their online application by March 9, 2022.
To make sure students are considered for the Ag Voices of the Future program, they should check the box that reads, “I have an interest in agriculture policy and would like to be considered for the ASA and Valent Ag Voices of the Future Program (July 11-14, in Washington, D.C.), as well as receiving an AFA Leader and Academic Scholarship.” If a student has already applied for the AFA Leaders Conference, they can still modify their application to include checking the box for the Ag Voices of the Future program.
