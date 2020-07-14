100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 15, 1920
• Henry Wolf was hauled up to the top of the tall flag pole in front of the Masonic Temple and replaced the gold ball which had fallen some time ago, and which now has on top of it a golden American eagle with a spread of wings of some two feet.
• Harvey J. Robson, wholesale grocer of Pipestone, Minn., was in Yankton this week looking into the prospects for the establishment of a wholesale grocery house here. He was very favorably impressed with the prospects and the city’s progress in the last six years since he visited here before.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 15, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 15, 1970
• Hail up to softball size battered Marion, golf ball size hail chipped at Parker and crops in the area of the two towns were damaged in storms yesterday.
• Yankton County has one of the heaviest corn borer populations seen in a number of years. Infestations run from 30 to 90 per cent of the corn plants.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 15, 1995
• Shawn Weber has concrete proof that, with a little bit of ingenuity and imagination, almost anything is possible. The 21-year-old Yankton native was a member of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology team that sailed to victory in the eighth annual National Concrete Canoe Competition in Washington, D.C. July 1. And as the contest name implies, the Tech team won its national title, literally, by making concrete float on water.
• Emergency personnel responded to two injury accidents within 50 minutes and seven blocks of each other on Friday. The first involved a truck and automobile at 3 p.m. at 22nd and Broadway and required two ambulances at the scene as victims sustained multiple injuries and were taken to Sacred Heart Hopsital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.