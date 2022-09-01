PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is accepting applications for projects eligible for federal Clean Water Act, Section 319 nonpoint source control grants.
The application deadline is Oct. 1, 2022.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is accepting applications for projects eligible for federal Clean Water Act, Section 319 nonpoint source control grants.
The application deadline is Oct. 1, 2022.
Eligible applicants include governmental agencies; state government subdivisions, such as conservation districts, water development districts, counties, and municipalities; universities; certain nonprofit organizations; and federally recognized Indian tribes. Other groups may participate by applying through one of the eligible entities as a project partner.
Interested parties are encouraged to contact DANR at 605-773-4254 or obtain application guidance at: https://danr.sd.gov/Conservation/WatershedProtection/Section319/Guidance.aspx.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grants require 40% local match.
Section 319 of the federal Clean Water Act provides grants to reduce water pollution from nonpoint sources, such as polluted runoff from urban, agricultural, and forest lands. Historically, DANR has used Section 319 funds primarily to develop and implement projects designed to reduce nonpoint source pollution to meet Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs). South Dakota water bodies in need of TMDLs are listed in the “2022 Integrated Report for Surface Water Quality Assessment.”
Copies of the report are available online at: https://danr.sd.gov/OfficeOfWater/SurfaceWaterQuality/docs/DANR_2022_IR_approved.pdf
Nonpoint source pollution originates from many sources, including urban runoff, agricultural fields, small livestock operations, and natural sources, such as highly erosive soils. The primary nonpoint source pollutants in South Dakota are sediment, phosphorus, nitrogen, and E. coli bacteria.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.