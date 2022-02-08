Firefighters from Yankton, Gayville and Lesterville responded to a fire at a propane plant on the east side of Yankton Tuesday morning.
According to preliminary reports from the scene, an explosion was reported at Long’s Propane on E. Highway 50 at approximately 10 a.m. Thick smoke, pushed along by strong north winds, blew across the highway, forcing its closure.
Jets of flame shot out from a tanker truck on the north end of the facility.
Firefighters hauled in water from approximately a mile away to combat the blaze.
There was no official word on injuries, but one ambulance was spotted leaving the scene early on.
No other details were available. This story is developing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.