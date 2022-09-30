A ‘Fool-Proof’ Path To Making Gluten-Free Multi-Grain Bread

It’s taken a lot of researching, reading and some test loaves, but here is a practically fool-proof gluten-free bread recipe. You can use nearly any combination of grains but start with these common ones. I’ll be sharing many more in the weeks ahead.
There are four keys to successfully making this bread:
Use a bread machine or mixer to stir up the dough. This ensures that all ingredients are thoroughly mixed — very important for gluten free baked goods.
Warm the recipe liquid to a range between 105 and 110 degrees to support optimum yeast action; use a digital thermometer to verify the temperature.
Thoroughly blend all dry ingredients before adding everything to the bread machine canister/mixer bowl.
Don’t skip the xanthum gum: it works like gluten to hold the bread together.
1 1/2 tablespoons active dry yeast
¼ c. + 1 tablespoon honey, maple syrup, or sugar
1 c. water warmed (105-110 degrees)
1 c. organic brown rice flour
1 1/3 c. organic sorghum flour
2 ½ teaspoons xanthan gum
2 large eggs at room temperature
Warm the recipe liquid to the appropriate temperature. Dissolve the sweetener, check the temperature again, add the yeast and stir to dissolve. Set aside for 3 to 5 minutes.
Measure and blend all dry ingredients. Set aside.
If your eggs aren’t at room temperature, place them in a coffee cup and cover with warm water. Let them stand for 3-5 minutes before using them. Room temperature eggs blend more thoroughly into the dough.
Add the yeast mixture to the bread machine canister/mixer bowl. Add the blended dry ingredients. Add the egg and butter.
After the dough has mixed for 3 to 5 minutes, check to see if you need to add more flour. You may add more of any of these flours and may need to add ½ to ¾ cup additional flour, especially if you use honey for sweetener. The dough is somewhat sticky but should pull away from the side of the canister/mixer bowl when adequate flour is used.
Since there is no gluten in these flours, there’s no reason to knead the dough. However, to make sure it’s thoroughly blended, mix for 15 minutes.
Prepare an 8.5x4.5-inch bread pan by coating it well with butter, oil, etc. The bread dough will be quite sticky. Moisten your hands to get it from the canister/mixer bowl into the bread pan. With moistened hands, lightly pat down the top to smooth it.
Allow the dough to raise in a warm place for 25 to 30 minutes. It should rise slightly over the top of the pan. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
After 30 minutes, and the loaf is nicely browned, remove from the oven, slide out of the bread pan and allow to cool on a cooling rack.
Learn more about bread baking at www.lorettasorensen.com and find the link to purchase her book “30 Dakota Prairie Bread Recipes and the Art and Science Behind Making Them” under the “Books” link. Follow baking updates on Facebook by following “Secrets to Baking Your Best Bread Ever.”
