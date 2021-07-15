100 Years Ago
Saturday, July 16, 1921
• Lee Gamble is suffering from blood poisoning of the hand due to the infection of a scratch on the little finger of the left hand. At the same time Mrs. Gamble is nursing a severe case of poison ivy contracted during a recent picnicking trip to the Jim.
• A start was made yesterday afternoon on the tramway which will be built out to Pier 3. Piles were driven for two “bents” and this morning the timber stringers were being put in place. The scow is now in position ready to drive the piles, with a rope fastened to the anchor float in the middle of the stream.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 16, 1946
• The retirement of Dr. Lee N. Dailey after 42 years’ service as director of the conservatory of music and the appointment of Frederick F. Freeburne, of Emporia, Kansas, as new head of the music department was announced today by Dr. J. Clark Graham, president of Yankton College.
• At its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton Rotary club heard a talk by H.H. Savage on the origin of the game of chess, and Charles H. Gurney told of plans for the chess tournament to be held in Yankton September 15 to 22, when five foreign countries will be represented and it is expected more than 100 players will be entered.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 16, 1971
• In final stages of completion at Menno is the Menno-Olivet Retirement Home which will house about 35 retirees. Menno Mayor Don Schneider said the home is also expected to offer employment to about 25 local residents after its completion this fall.
• Striking Communications Workers of America have continued to picket from 6 a.m. until midnight outside the Northwestern Bell switchboard offices located at Fourth and Walnut.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 16, 1996
• The Lewis & Clark El Riad Temple 50th Annual Shrine Circus will be presenting at Crane Youngworth Field today and tomorrow and a bicycle will be given away at every afternoon performance.
• A lifelong resident of South Yankton who lived his entire life around livestock is the Yankton Rodeo Club’s honoree for the 1996 Yankton Riverboat Days Rodeo. According to the club president, the honoree “has forgotten more about horses and cattle than most people ever knew.”
