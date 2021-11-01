• A report was received at 1:39 p.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident on Summit St. A trailer was reportedly struck.
• A report was received at 3:23 p.m. Sunday from W. Eighth St. of a car-versus-deer accident.
• A report was received at 6:58 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on SD Highway 50 and SD Highway 314.
• A report was received at 7:45 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on SD Highway 50 and 434th Ave.
• A report was received at 10:53 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on SD Highway 52.
• A report was received at 1:33 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run accident on W. 15th St.
