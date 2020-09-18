OMAHA, Neb. — August precipitation was well-below normal in the Missouri River Basin, particularly in the western and far northern portions, which received less than 25% of normal precipitation.
The lack of precipitation and dry soil conditions resulted in 74% of average August runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa (upper Basin). The 2020 calendar year forecast for the upper Basin, updated on Sept. 1, is 30.6 million acre-feet (MAF), 119% of average. Average annual runoff for the upper Basin is 25.8 MAF. Runoff in the upper Basin during the remainder of 2020 is forecast to be below average.
“Reservoir inflows in August, particularly into Fort Peck and Garrison, were much lower than average due to ongoing warmer-than-normal and drier-than-normal conditions. For the remainder of the year, we expect below-average inflows in the upper reservoir reaches due to the warmer-than-normal and drier-than-normal climate outlook and the intensifying drought conditions. We will begin reducing releases from Fort Peck and Garrison in mid-September,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “We plan to adjust Gavins Point Dam releases throughout the fall in order to meet full-service navigation flow targets through the end of the navigation season,” Remus added.
As of Sept. 3 the total volume of water stored in the System was 60.1 MAF, occupying 4.0 MAF of the System’s 16.3-MAF flood control zone. System storage peaked at 61.8 MAF on July 16 and is forecast to decline during the fall. All 16.3 MAF of flood control storage is expected to be available prior to start of the 2021 runoff season. If fall runoff continues to be below average, System storage may fall below the base of the annual flood control zone by the start of the 2021 runoff season.
According to the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC), drought degradation is occurring across much of the upper Basin. Wide-spread areas of drought classified as Extreme and Severe are evident in Colorado and portions of Wyoming and Iowa. Abnormally Dry conditions are affecting most of the upper Basin and areas of the lower Basin.
———
Navigation
The July 1 System storage check indicated flow support for the second half of the navigation season would be at least at the full service level for a full-length season. Full service flow support is designed to provide a 9-foot deep by 300-foot wide navigation channel from Sioux City, Iowa to the mouth of the river near St. Louis, Missouri. Full service flow support will be provided for an 8-month season from April 1 through Dec. 1 at the mouth. During a full-length season, Gavins Point releases are reduced beginning around Nov. 22.
———
Winter Release Rate
The winter release rate is determined based on the Sept. 1 System storage. Per the Sept. 1 System storage, winter releases from Gavins Point Dam will be at least 17,000 cfs.
———
Fall Public Meetings
Fall public meetings will be held virtually due to current restrictions for public meetings related to COVID-19. Plans for the meetings and meeting format will be announced in the coming weeks.
———
Reservoir Forecasts:
• Gavins Point Dam
— Average releases past month – 30,000 cfs
— Current release rate – 30,500 cfs (as of Sept. 1)
— Forecast release rate – 31,500 cfs (month of September)
— End-of-August reservoir level – 1206.8 feet
— Forecast end-of-September reservoir level – 1207.5 feet
— Notes: Releases will be adjusted as necessary to meet all downstream navigation targets.
• Fort Randall Dam
— Average releases past month – 27,200 cfs
— End-of-August reservoir level – 1355.3 feet
— Forecast end-of-September reservoir level – 1353.3 feet
— Notes: Releases will be adjusted as necessary to maintain the desired reservoir elevation at Gavins Point.
The forecast reservoir releases and elevations discussed above are not definitive. Additional precipitation, lack of precipitation or other circumstances could cause adjustments to the reservoir release rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.