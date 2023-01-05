Rural Tourism Potential
The annual Dakota Farm Show, held in the comfort of the DakotaDome in Vermillion, proves to be a place where friends and acquaintances in the agricultural business can enjoy some relaxing farm talk. The three-day show, which wraps up Friday, attracts thousands of agricultural producers from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.

VERMILLION — Step aside, beaches and theme parks — a growing number of visitors are finding the ideal vacation down on the farm or ranch.

Peggy Schlechter offered that outlook Thursday during the Dakota Farm Show in Vermillion. The SDSU Extension community vitality specialist labeled agritourism as the hot new opportunity for rural areas.

