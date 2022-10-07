MMU Homecoming To Work Around Harvest Halloween

Planners at Mount Marty University (MMU) had a bit of a conundrum earlier this year.
As they crafted the 2022 Lancer Days schedule, they noticed the second annual parade that Saturday, Oct. 29, was set to conflict with Yankton’s Harvest Halloween Festival.
Shannon Viereck, MMU associate vice president for engagement, said organizers were pleased with how the first parade went.
“Last year, we did it downtown and really liked doing it down there,” she said. “We encouraged our alumni afterwards to kind of stay in the Meridian District and shop and hang out, especially if they weren’t planning to come to the football game that afternoon. It provided nice entertainment for a lot of our alumni who were in town for the weekend.”
However, she said it appeared a problem could arise in 2022.
“Last spring when we started looking at dates for this year, this weekend of Oct. 28-30 was really the only one that worked in the athletic calendar and the campus calendar,” she said. “We knew early on that was going to be an issue for the parade with Harvest Halloween going on down there.”
But Viereck said the problem wasn’t insurmountable.
“We were really lucky that their committee was so great to work with,” she said. “We had an early meeting at Muddy Mo’s one day last spring or early summer, and it was a good partnership working with them,” she said. “We moved up our parade to be at 9:30 (a.m.) — a little bit earlier than it was last year. It’s about a 30-minute parade.”
This year’s parade route will run down Third Street from Cedar Street to Mulberry Street.
Harvest Halloween will then set up its portion of Third Street thereafter.
Viereck said that people are being encouraged to attend both events.
“We’re actually going to be handing out little Mount Marty Lancer Days bags that kids can use as trick-or-treat bags later in the day, if they would like,” she said. “Our hope is that people come down for the parade and then they stay for Harvest Halloween, which will kick off at 10 a.m.”
She added that she was happy the conflicting events didn’t turn out to be much of a conflict at all.
“(Harvest Halloween organizers) have a longer-standing event than we are, and we really just appreciate their willingness to let us come into their territory for that weekend and combine our efforts,” she said. “We’re just hoping it becomes a really great morning, not only for our alumni but also for Yankton community members who want to come down and kick off the fall with our parade and then Harvest Halloween.
The Press & Dakotan attempted to reach out to Harvest Halloween organizers, but no response was received by press time.
