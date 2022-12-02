For most of us, the holidays are full of giving, getting and goodwill. But some bad actors use the holidays to take advantage of people’s generous spirits and frequently target older members of our communities more vulnerable to scammers and con artists. Billions of dollars are estimated to be lost by senior adults each year to scammers, according to the National Council on Aging.

Federal, state and local officials across the country have alerted consumers, particularly older people, to be aware of several holiday fraud schemes. If purchasing gifts over a phone or laptop, make sure it’s on a secure network, use a credit card and keep receipts. If purchasing gift cards at a store, take one directly from the counter, not off the rack.

