TABOR — Democratic US Senate Candidate Brian Bengs from Aberdeen and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith from Sioux Falls will participate in the Tabor Czech Days Parade Friday, June 17.
They will also make an appearance before the parade at the Bon Homme Democratic Booth between the Veterans Memorial and the Tabor Popcorn Booth. There will also be a voter registration drive at the booth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.