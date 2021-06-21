Vermillion Remembers Community Leader At Service

VERMILLION — Pastor Steve Miller challenged those attending a Monday morning service of remembrance for Mayor Jack Powell to think about a special idea.
“That idea is coffee,” he said.
Members of the community that filled the seating in the United Church of Christ — Congregational in Vermillion reacted with laughter — a welcome break during a somber time. They gathered to formally remember Powell, who died of cancer on April 20, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading in South Dakota.
Proper funeral services couldn’t be held at that time. They had to be delayed until Monday, which would have been Powell’s birthday.
“That may not seem particularly spiritual on the outset,” Miller said, continuing his discussion about the common morning beverage, “but Jack and I talked about coffee all the time. We called it the ‘coffee theory,’ and we often talked about it as we were having coffee, naturally. The coffee theory goes something like this: There are formal and important moments in life, like when you’re teaching a class at the business school, when you are running a meeting at city hall, when you are engaged in a worship service or a Bible study at the UCC Church — those are important formal moments and they need to happen.”
The pastor noted, however, that many of the most important things in life don’t happen during “formal” moments.
“They happen when you’re having coffee before or after those formal moments,” Miller said. “So it is that you would find Jack at Burger King or McDonald’s or downstairs in the basement of the UCC drinking coffee because that’s where life was most richly expressed, when you sat relaxed with your friends or your colleagues or your companions and you considered wonderful ideas or you thought about the future and you reflected on the past.”
He noted that many of Powell’s formal accomplishments, life’s moments and personal impacts were going to be remembered and shared by that morning’s speakers: Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise, University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring and Vermillion Chamber and Development Company President and CEO Nate Welch.
Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise told those attending Monday’s service that it was wonderful for everyone to be able to gather together.
“When we lost Jack, we had to sit alone in our grief,” she said. “We couldn’t hug each other, we couldn’t get together and tell stories, we couldn’t do any of the things that make mourning more bearable.
“And while time helps, we’ve been carrying around a wound that hasn’t really healed,” an emotional Collier-Wise said. “Walking together through these ceremonies and traditions is so important for closure and remembrance and I’m so glad that we can finally have that.”
She said she didn’t get to know Powell until becoming a member of the Vermillion City Council nine years ago.
“I can say without question that Jack Powell changed by life,” Collier-Wise said, “and I doubt I’m alone in that. In ways that I never could have predicted, he changed my life. He saw potential in me that I didn’t see in myself.”
She noted that as a young woman in politics, she’s been dismissed, interrupted or talked down to at times.
“But from my very first term, Jack treated me as an equal. He asked for my advice, trusted my judgment and urged me to think bigger and aim higher,” Collier-Wise said. “He showed me how to be progressive but pragmatic, to put service above self-promotion, to aim for consensus over division, to run an efficient meeting.”
The mayor noted that Powell was always willing “to share the spotlight, to trust the judgment of experts, to go with the facts over anecdote and emotion. He didn’t suffer fools, especially when he thought they were being disrespectful, but even in his anger, he was usually controlled and measure. Vermillion is better because of Jack and I am better because of Jack.”
Collier-Wise said she last spoke with Powell a few days before his death. He told her he would be stepping down as mayor. She was president of the Vermillion City Council at that time and would be thrust into a new leadership role.
“He told me I would do fine,” Collier-Wise said. “Many times after that, I’ll admit I questioned that statement, in part because I always assumed, like we stupid humans do, that we had more time. I assumed that I would be able to go to him for advice and reassurance as I navigated my new role and I sometimes felt angry that the reality looked so different from what I had in my head and it was all on Zoom, to boot.”
Over time, she said, clarity was experienced as she discovered Powell left no loose ends.
“He said it would be fine because he knew he had laid the groundwork for it to be fine,” Collier-Wise said. “He had planted those seeds of immortality diligently ever day in the way that he lived his life, so that when it was time to rest, he could.”
Gestring touched on the many things Powell accomplished during his time at USD and how he successfully strengthened the relationship the university and the city shares. Over a span of 45 years, she noted, he dedicated his career to teaching, leading and serving.
“I would not be where I am today without Mayor Jack,” Gestring said. “He was among the early few that I spoke to about whether or not they thought that the community and the campus would support me in pursuing the role that I serve today. And like the mentorship that Kelsey received, you can imagine just how supportive he was to me.”
Powell started the first USD computer center in the 1960s before moving to Indiana University in 1969 where he received his MBA and PhD in quantitative business and analysis, Gestring said. He returned to teach at USD’s business school, where he eventually became a division chair.
Powell dedicated 10 years of service as an athletics representative and also served on the University Senate and the athletic board of control, helping with the NCAA Division II Rules Committee, she said.
“Jack deeply believed in public service and generously gave of his time and energy as he served the Vermillion community. He served as the mayor of the City of Vermillion for 10 years and as city council alderman for 10 years prior to that,” Gestring said.
He was a steadfast supporter in the construction of the new city hall, the new Prentis Plunge aquatic center, new electric transmission lines and the expansion of the Vermillion Public Library, she said.
“Jack has served as that connector between the university and the community and helped build a strong and healthy relationship that continues today,” Gestring said.
She said Powell’s strong leadership was paramount in the community investment that helped make USD’s Wellness Center a reality, in the city’s investment in the Coyote Sanford Sports Center and in the city’s role in making the new addition and renovation of the National Music Museum possible.
“I’m sad for the reason that we’re here today, even with the time since Jack has passed, it still is sad and as you can hear, we really do miss him,” said Nate Welch, the VCDC’s president and CEO. “But celebrating with so many of you the life of a man whom we were all lucky to know is truly a privilege.”
He added that crafting the right message for Monday’s service was a challenge.
“How do you pay tribute to such a great man who didn’t ask for tributes?” Welch said. “I always felt very lucky to have the relationship that I did was well with Jack for the past 7½ years. I know for many of you out there, that’s maybe a 10th of the relationship that you’ve had.”
Powell was always proper and yet down to earth in all that he did, Welch said.
“How he could balance both so well was a steady inspiration that was lucky for any community (to have) and for us, to have him. Did you ever notice that when he spoke, he either spoke about others in optimism or straight to you, pointing out his respect and admiration for you?” Welch asked. “He was never afraid to speak up, never afraid to speak for his community, for ideas or against negativity.”
Powell didn’t speak up, however, when the topic was about him, he said.
“It was never about him. It was about others. It was about the person in each of us. The ideas that we could discuss,” Welch said.
There were times when Powell would be tested on his values and his truth and respect.
“He would not waver nor let go, even if those values were challenged,” he said. “Honesty with respect. Seek truth and value others who see things differently. Did you notice how Jack always seemed to have a positive outlook on the upcoming day? He was as consistent as the sunrise for each day, no matter the clouds.”
In his role as teacher and mentor, he helped many people grow in confidence, he said.
“He moved through the days, the months, the years and so much of his life with that consistent, shining light,” Welch said. “The sunset of Jack’s life, the end of the day, came far sooner than many of us wanted … he loved this community and the people in it until his left day.
“It’s our turn to honor that legacy with our own light on each day,” he said.
