South Dakota recorded five new deaths related to COVID-19 in the weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, new and active COVID cases in the state continued to rise, and current hospitalizations jumped upward by nearly 35%.
The five new deaths raised the state toll to 2,945. None of the new fatalities were recorded in the Yankton area.
There were 1,569 new infections posted, an increase of nearly 33% from last week, while active cases climbed to 3,857 (+558).
Active COVID hospitalizations rose to 89, up 23 from a week ago. There were 65 new hospitalizations reported.
Locally, Yankton County recorded 30 new cases but saw 49 new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 80 (-19). There were two new hospitalizations posted.
Other statistics from the DOH included:
• New Area Hospitalizations (7) — Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, +2; Turner County, +2; Yankton County, +2;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 27.4% (+2.4%); New tests processed: 8,924 (+2,117);
• New Area S.D. Cases (94/+25 from last week) — Bon Homme County, +5; Charles Mix County, +17; Clay County, +16; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +12; Union County, +10; Yankton County, +30;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (256/-1) — Bon Homme County, 14 (-2); Charles Mix County, 41 (-11); Clay County, 40 (+7); Douglas County, 8 (-5); Hutchinson County, 18 (-5); Turner County, 35 (+6); Union County, 20 (+6); Yankton County, 80 (-19);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — LOW: Douglas; MODERATE: Turner; SUBSTANTIAL: Clay, Union; HIGH: Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Yankton.
