TABOR — The First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association (FCSLA) WO 93 will hold its business meeting at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Beseda Hall in Tabor. Members and their families are invited to attend.
There will be an election of officers as well as CW93 business. A potluck brunch will follow the meeting.
