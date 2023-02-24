Spark, a coalition of representatives from a variety of human service organizations, is hosting its next Community Conversation on Friday, March 3.
The topic will be “Thriving Children and Families: Prevention With Purpose.” Sherri Rodgers-Conti, executive director of Southeast CASA, and Shayla Sorensen, family connections Coordinator of River City Family Connections, will discuss effective strategies and activities that raise awareness, support families, and prevent child abuse and neglect.
