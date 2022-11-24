TABOR — An iconic Tabor landmark for 150 years is moving into the future under new leadership.
The ownership of Beseda Hall and neighboring Sokol Park has been transferred to Beseda Hall, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) domestic corporation. The hall has played a major role in Tabor’s life, including many activities during the annual Czech Days celebration.
The move was necessary from a legal standpoint but won’t result in major changes in the hall, the park or their operations, according to Tabor resident Dennis Povondra.
“The purpose of the hall is to provide on a non-profit basis, a meeting place for social gatherings, civic affairs and wholesome entertainment,” he said. “The hall may be rented by any entity whether located in the Tabor 57063 ZIP Code area or outside of that area for weddings, meetings, reunions, etc.”
The property was formerly owned by fraternal organizations, but the hall and park now fall under local ownership and operation, Povondra said.
“Beseda Hall, Inc,. became a community owned hall with this vote. The corporation shall have no capital stock,” he said. “Membership is limited to individuals who own property or live in the Tabor Community identified with a 57063 ZIP code or are currently registered as a member of a civic organization or an employee of an active business domiciled in Tabor, South Dakota.”
The definition provides automatic membership to those who fall within those parameters, Povondra said. However, members are not required to pay dues and will not be personally liable for corporation debts, he added.
A PROUD ROLE
Both Beseda Hall and Sokol Park have played important roles in the Bon Homme County community of 400 residents. The names of the two sites reflect the Czech heritage long associated with the community.
Current residents include descendants of the original settlers, and the town’s museum contains historical items related to the town’s founding. St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church is named for the patron saint of the Czech people, and even the town’s streets reflect the town’s history and heritage.
“The east-west streets are named Yankton, Chicago and Bon Homme, and those north-south have Czech names,” Povondra explained.
The community hall’s name continues the Czech connection, he added.
“The name ‘Beseda’ means a place of gathering for social events,” he said. “Over the years, the hall has been used for concerts, lectures, silent movies, dances, drama presentations and even basketball games as there was no gym attached to the high school until 1952. The old front original building was torn down and replaced with a brick front and new entrance into the hall in the late 1950s or early 1960s.”
In the same manner, Sokol Park’s name carries a Czech connection, Povondra said.
“The word ‘Sokol’ means gymnastics, basically the same thing as the Olympian gymnasts,” he said. “At the time, there were two organizations, the Catholic and non-Catholic.”
While gymnasts aren’t typically part of modern usage, the park features the Beseda Dancers during Czech Days. The performances consist of rings of eight dancers — usually eight per ring, with men, women and children of all ages — in traditional costumes.
The Beseda Dancers have not only remained popular but have grown with the addition of each new generation. During recent years, the dance has attracted about 200 participants, a mix of long-term dancers and newcomers, often from the same families.
The Beseda Dancers draw large crowds for both stand-alone performances as well as part of an evening program leading to coronation of the Czech Days Queen.
MAKING HISTORY
Beseda Hall’s history started in 1869 when the first Bohemian immigrants arrived in Bon Homme County, one of the first four counties organized in Dakota Territory.
A reading club, or literary society, was organized by the Bohemian settlers in 1871 around what is now Tabor. The organization also provided religious services to the area people until the first missionary priest, the Rev. Xavier Sulak, S.J. visited occasionally.
On April 20, 1872, the Literary Society purchased the homestead of Johanna Kocer for $200 to establish a town. The town was named Tabor and the quarter section of land was divided into 53 lots given to Literary Society members of the drawing of lots. In addition, 40 acres was set aside for future ground.
One block was set aside for town use, which is where Beseda Hall and Sokol Park are currently located.
The north half of the block had various owners over the years, Povondra said. Around 1900, a saloon, café, rooming house and hall were constructed in the north half of the lot.
The south half included the modern-day Beseda Hall and Sokol Park.
On April 14, 1930, Matuska and Rokusek sold the property known as the Opera House to the Katolicky Delnik (Catholic Workman) Branch 93 and Katolicka Jednota Sokols (Catholic Unified Sokols) Branch 46 for use as their meeting hall. The name of the building was changed to Beseda Hall.
It was not until 1899, that the Society of the Town of Tabor sold the land now known as Sokol Park to J. H. Queal Company for $500. The Queal Company started a lumber yard on this lot.
Thompson Yards purchased the Queal Company in 1918 and continued to run a lumber yard on the corner for many years. The office of the Thomson Yards closed, and the office became a beauty shop opened by Evelyn Blachnik and later by other beauticians.
The Katolicka Jednota Sokol Branch 46 purchased the property now known as Sokol Park for use to display their gymnastic talents. The beauty shop was sold and moved to northwest Tabor and converted into a home.
When the Sokol Social Club Branch 46 ceased to exist in 1972, ownership of Sokol Park was transferred to the Catholic Workman Branch 93. The Catholic Workman Fraternal Life Insurance company was acquired by the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association in 2004. It is now known as FCSLA Life. The Catholic Workman Insurance company ceased to exist at this time.
MAKING CHANGES
The changes in the status of the park and hall raised legal questions and confusion, Povondra said.
“Ownership of Sokol Park and Beseda Hall was still listed as owned by the Sokol Club and Catholic Workman. Beseda Hall was operating as its own entity and had adopted their own set of bylaws on February 10, 1957. The Beseda Hall was not incorporated,” he said.
“Beseda Hall became incorporated on August 3, 2017. A full set of by-laws was adopted on January 23, 2022. Transfer of ownership of Beseda Hall and Sokol Park to Beseda Hall, Inc., took many hours of research to clear up the title.”
A special meeting of all FCSLA Life (former Catholic Workman) members was held in Beseda Hall on Nov. 28, 2021. Using a secret ballot, all but one of the members present supported turning sole ownership of Beseda Hall and Sokol Park over to Beseda Hall, Inc.
The community organization will hold quarterly meetings along with a January annual meeting for the election of board members and officers. Each member is eligible to attend meetings and vote on any matters presented at the meeting.
The board of directors is elected at the January meeting each year for a three-year term. Currently there is a five-member board with two members elected each year and one member elected in the third year.
Current board members are Mike Sedlacek, President; Dan Melichar, Vice-President; Mark Povondra, Shannon Goeden and Tom Kronaizl. Manager is Linda Bares.
In January, the board will expand to seven members, with three elected (two brand new members) for a three-year term each. The board’s quorum will become four members at that time.
“Since this has become a community hall, volunteer help is always needed for assisting with hall repairs, working in the kitchen, helping clean up after events, working behind the bar or whatever is needed,” Dennis Povondra said.
Beseda Hall has hosted events ranging from weddings and social gatherings to Czech Days events, all-school reunions, fraternal organization meetings and the annual holiday Parade of Lights, with this year’s event set for Dec. 3.
“It’s extremely important to the community life,” Povondra said. “It’s the lifeblood for the community, a place where you have a big hall, and it holds many events.”
The incorporation of Beseda Hall and Sokol Park marks one of several notable Tabor events this year, Povondra said.
“The St. Wenceslaus Church has the cross back on its steeple (after storm damage). The work was completed about two weeks ago, so it’s back to normal,” he said. “It was very sad to see it (missing), and now the cross is there and it’s about six feet tall.”
In addition, the town received a grant it used to raze Main Street buildings, opening up the sites for new businesses or other uses.
Also, Sokol Park now has an archway over the main double-gate entrance to the park with the 1944 year of the park’s establishment. A donation made possible the archway.
In recognition of its Czech Days celebration, Tabor has received the South Dakota Department of Tourism’s Black Elk Award for outstanding promotion of the visitor industry, Povondra said. In addition, the community has recently added businesses, he noted.
“We’re proud of our little town,” he said. “We’ll just keep on doing things.”
———
If interested in volunteering at Beseda Hall, contact manager Linda Bares. She can also be contacted to rent the facility, or inquiries can be sent to Beseda Hall Inc., Box 55, Tabor SD 57063.
