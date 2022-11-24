TABOR — An iconic Tabor landmark for 150 years is moving into the future under new leadership.

The ownership of Beseda Hall and neighboring Sokol Park has been transferred to Beseda Hall, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) domestic corporation. The hall has played a major role in Tabor’s life, including many activities during the annual Czech Days celebration.

