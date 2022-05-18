On Tuesday, Tripp-Delmont voters approved an opt-out for more school revenue, while Corsica-Stickney’s two incumbents won re-election in a tight school board race.
TRIPP-DELMONT
By a more than 2-1 margin, Tripp-Delmont voters passed an opt-out of up to $600,000 annually for five years. The measure allows the district to increase taxes by that amount above the state property-tax limit.
Tuesday’s election passed 272-114 for 70% approval, according to Superintendent Jeremy Hurd. He also serves as the district’s high school principal.
“This is a great way for us to finish our school year on a positive note,” Hurd told the Press & Dakotan.
The Tripp polling location voted in favor 190-49 for 79-21%, while the Delmont polling location voted in favor 82-65 for a 56-44% margin.
The election drew 386 of 972 registered voters for 40% turnout.
The new opt-out replaces the current one of $400,000 annually for five years, which is expiring. If this week’s election had failed, the district would have been forced to operate without the additional local funding.
The school board planned to hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to canvass the election results.
Hurd expressed appreciation to the support shown for the opt-out.
“First and foremost, we are excited for our students and their families. It is a great feeling to know that our school will continue to educate our students and that our voters have shown overwhelming support for our school,” he said.
“We are also excited for our school board, administration and staff who all care deeply about our students and school district. We are excited to be able to provide a quality education for our students and continue the great work that we are doing in the Tripp-Delmont School District 33-5.”
The district, which enrolls 160 students in grades K-12 and 178 students including pre-kindergarten, can now move froward with more certainty, Hurd said.
“We know that, as we begin our school year for 2022-2023, we will have the financial stability in our general fund to provide the education our students and families deserve,” he said.
“This is a very proud day for everyone who is a part of the Tripp-Delmont school district family and we thank everyone who voted for the opt-out and to everyone for their continued support of our school.”
In 2017, the current opt-out passed 380-228 for a 63-37% margin, Hurd said.
CORSICA-STICKNEY
In the school board election, the two incumbents won three-year terms for at-large seats.
Darci Neugebauer and Micheal Plooster won re-election with a respective 284 and 249 votes. The third candidate, Chris Plamp, received 225 votes.
The total turnout was 459 of 1,463 registered voters for 31.37%, according to school business manager Angie Feenstra.
Precinct 1 received turnout of 243 of 912 registered voters for 26.64%. Precinct 2 received 216 of 551 voters for 39.2%.
The school board will canvass the election at its June 13 meeting, with oaths of office taken at the July 11 meeting, Feenstra said.
