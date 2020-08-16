Yankton and Bon Homme counties saw big increases in COVID-19 positive tests in Sunday’s daily update, as the state recorded one of its biggest one-day case totals to date.
Yankton County reported 12 new cases Sunday, its biggest one-day rise so far. The county now has 153 known cases, including 51 this month — a 50% increase. One new recovery was reported (105). The county, which recorded its third COVID-19 death Saturday, now has 45 active cases.
Neighboring Bon Homme County also saw its biggest one-day increase so far, adding seven new cases. The county, which had gone more than a month without a verified positive test, has now had 11 positive tests in four days and has 24 cases overall.
Clay County saw five new cases Sunday — its biggest one-day increase since June 13 — to lift its total to 142. There was one new recovery (118). There are 24 active cases.
Charles Mix County reported one new case, its 113th. There are 18 active cases.
Statewide, South Dakota registered 157 new cases Sunday, its biggest one-day rise since May 9.
One new death was reported, the state’s 153rd.
Other South Dakota statistics from Sunday included:
• Active Cases — 1,182 (+100);
• Recoveries — 8,939 (+55);
• Hospitalizations — 916 ever hospitalized (+3); 66 currently hospitalized (+3);
• Testing — 164,103 total tests processed (+1,788); 128,774 individuals tested (+1,325).
In Nebraska, 328 new positive tests were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday, pushing the state’s case total to 30,241.
Locally, Cedar and Knox counties each reported one new positive test. Cedar County has now had 27 known cases and Knox County’s total is now 42.
The DHHS website reported three new hospitalizations (1,883), with current hospitalizations dropping to 144 (-1).
Total recoveries climbed to 22,251 (+247).
