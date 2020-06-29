Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Sigmund Brandt, 22, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant.
Accidents
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:59 p.m. Saturday of an injury-accident off of 294th St. near Menno.
Incidents
• A report was received at 5:48 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:59 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a phone on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 8:55 a.m. Saturday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:50 p.m. Saturday of vandalism in Morgen Park.
• A report was received at 12:28 a.m. Sunday of a male individual throwing beer bottles at a building on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 1:41 a.m. Sunday of a fight on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 4:18 a.m. Sunday of the theft of a vehicle on Capital St.
• A report was received at 3:34 p.m. Sunday of a fight on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 5:35 p.m. Sunday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on E. 5th St.
• A report was received at 11:31 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on West City Limits Road.
• A report was received at 8:49 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Dakota St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:13 a.m. Saturday of vandalism off of Windsor St. Volin.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:18 p.m. Sunday of vandalism to a vehicle on Highway 52.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
