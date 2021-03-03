100 Years Ago
Friday, March 4, 1921
• Manager Hess of the new Hess Theatre announced this morning that the company from whom he purchased the pipe organ for the theatre, is recommending an organist who will be here to put on the organ programs beginning Sunday night. Miss Ruth Richardson is the young lady who will perform at each theatre program.
• Active and exempt members of the Yankton fire department, with the members of their families, will celebrate their anniversary with the usual banquet and old time dance tonight in the city hall. A big crowd and a good time will be in order.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 4, 1946
• Announcement has been received here of the marriage of Sgt. Emmanuelle N. Patton, son of Mrs. Edith Sangster of Yankton, on February 15 in Le Havre, France, at 3:30 p.m. Central European time. Sgt. Patton’s bride was a French girl and they will reside in Yankton at the home of his mother at 601 East Eighth street, upon his discharge from the army.
• For the first time in the history of Yankton high school, students this six-weeks will be graded on personality and character as well as scholarship, according to Don Snowden, high school principal.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 4, 1971
• Federalist party candidates were elected to most offices in the American Legion Student Government program at Yankton High School Wednesday, with 630 student voters turning out for the general election. Nationalist party candidates were able to capture only four elective positions, all on the City Commission. All county elective posts will be held by Federalist officials.
• A year ago the Yankton Bucks cinched the ESD basketball title at the expense of the Madison Bulldogs, winding up with 13 wins in the 14 game league slate. Pierre was a close second at 12-2. The situation is somewhat changed this year, but the same two teams are going down to the wire for the coveted championship.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 4, 1996
• What the Wakonda Warriors failed to do in 1995 became a reality in 1996 as the Warriors downed the Warner Monarchs 73-60 at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen Saturday. Their State B Tournament win is the second in school history. The first came in 1984.
• For John Brockmueller, high grain prices bring seeds of hope as spring field work nears. With grain prices among their highest in 10-15 years, Yankton County extension agent Craig Anthony hears more farmers planning to expand their corn and bean acreage.
