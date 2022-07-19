County Takes Action On James River Bridges
Buy Now

The Stone Church Bridge, located on 431st Avenue in northern Yankton County south of Menno, will be the first of the James River bridges in the county to be replaced. Tuesday night, the Yankton County Commission heard a report noting that local highway officials plan to let bids for the project next month, with the possibility that work could begin as soon as this winter. Much of the $4 million project will be paid for with a $3.2 million Bridge Improvement Grant the county has procured.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Progress is being made on the replacement of two of the four county bridges over the James River.

In separate actions during its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission unanimously approved applying for a preliminary engineering grant on the Johnson Bridge and sent the replacement of the Stone Church Bridge out for bid.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.