Progress is being made on the replacement of two of the four county bridges over the James River.
In separate actions during its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission unanimously approved applying for a preliminary engineering grant on the Johnson Bridge and sent the replacement of the Stone Church Bridge out for bid.
Yankton County Superintendent Mike Sedlacek said moving forward quickly would benefit the county.
“If we can get it out, the sooner the better, so we can possibly start yet this winter,” he said.
He said the bid letting is expected in August.
The county received a state Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) of $3.2 million to go toward the estimated $4 million project, with the county making up the rest.
During a public meeting in May held at the bridge’s namesake — that is formally known as Our Savior’s Lutheran Church —Commissioner Dan Klimisch told the audience securing the grant was a significant win for the county.
“The entire state’s budget is $15 million on the Bridge Improvement Grant,” he said. “Out of all 66 counties and nearly 200 municipalities, we got 20% of the entire budget for the state on one project.”
The board also discussed applying for a preliminary engineering grant for the Johnson Bridge Tuesday.
Sedlacek reminded the board of past actions on bridge replacement.
“Last year back in August, we applied for a Fleeg’s (Bridge) preliminary engineering grant and we were awarded that,” he said. “It’s still in the process and not quite complete yet.”
He said the Johnson Bridge preliminary engineering project would total around $118,000 with a local match — if awarded the grant — of $23,624. It would also include a rehabilitation feasibility study.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Troy Thurman, county welfare officer and Contact Center director, addressed the board on what he’s been seeing during the welfare quarterly report.
“In April-June of this year, the food pantry has seen a gradual increase over the last several months,” he said.
He said the Contact Center saw 445 visits in that time frame.
High gas prices have also driven several requests for services.
“We have a lot of people coming in requesting gas just to get to work,” Thurman said. “We usually give it for medical appointments out of town, but we’ve been trying to help people get to work or just try to make it through the week.”
He said infant services and lodging requests have also seen increases.
“We’re seeing the pinch of inflation and gas stuff, just like everybody else is,” he said.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved a rezone request;
• Approved a bid for micro surfacing;
• Approved updated ambulance fees;
• Approved several quarterly reports from various county departments.
