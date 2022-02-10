PIERRE — Applications are now open for the South Dakota Retailers Association $1,000 Workforce Incentive. This new cash incentive program is designed to address the workforce shortage in retail, restaurants, hospitality, grocery, trades, and many other businesses. Individuals from out-of-state who come to work in South Dakota can receive a $1,000 workforce incentive.
This $1,000 cash payment from the Retailers Association would supplement any hiring bonuses or other incentives offered by an individual business.
The $1,000 workforce incentive will be paid directly to an employee hired from out-of-state to work in a Retailers Association member-business. To be eligible, an employee must work at least 30 hours per week for 90 days at a physical location in South Dakota. The program launched on Nov. 1, and applicants who have completed 90 days of employment are now invited to apply.
The application and additional eligibility details are available at sdra.org.
