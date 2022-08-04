What comes to mind when you think of “farmers markets?” Ripe seasonal produce, colorful flowers, freshly baked bread and music? While local farmers markets can have a direct positive impact on your weekend morning, they also make a huge impact on our broader community and local food system.

Farmers markets’ role in building healthy communities and prosperity for farmers and small businesses has made the USDA proclaim the first full week of August, as National Farmers Market Week. The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) joins farmers markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 7-13, 2022.

