What comes to mind when you think of “farmers markets?” Ripe seasonal produce, colorful flowers, freshly baked bread and music? While local farmers markets can have a direct positive impact on your weekend morning, they also make a huge impact on our broader community and local food system.
Farmers markets’ role in building healthy communities and prosperity for farmers and small businesses has made the USDA proclaim the first full week of August, as National Farmers Market Week. The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) joins farmers markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 7-13, 2022.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition (FMC), a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance and network-building. Markets across South Dakota will also incorporate special events during the week.
• Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-noon, Market at the Meridian (https://marketatthemeridian.com) in Yankton, will host a Kidpreneur Day. Young entrepreneurs ages 17 and younger can offer their homegrown and homemade items for sale.
SDSPA offers a state farmers market chapter membership, known as the S.D. Farmers Market Coalition. Membership provides full access to FMC resources, an outlet for sharing needs and networking within our state and access to special programs. The Coalition meets regularly to provide input on needs and initiatives, and to gain information on educational topics. Markets are welcome to join the next virtual meeting, scheduled for Aug. 11, 2022, at noon CT.
