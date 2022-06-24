Join the staff at the Yankton Community Library (YCL), 515 Walnut Street, on Wednesday, June 29, for a visit from Missouri National Recreational River park rangers.
At 2 p.m., elementary kids will have the opportunity to learn about “Mammals Along the Missouri National Recreational River.” This presentation will discuss the most common mammals that live and thrive along the nearby banks and on the islands of the Missouri River.
This ranger program will allow elementary age children the opportunity to identify furs and footprints of the most common mammals located in the Missouri National Recreational River.
At 3:30 p.m., teens going into grades 5-12 will be able to learn survival skills from a park ranger. Do you think you’ve got what it takes to survive in the wilderness?
You can register for the YCL’s Summer Reading Program at cityofyankton.beantstack.org. Track your reading for a chance to win some great prizes. All ages are encouraged to participate. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.