National Music Museum Celebrates New Beginnings

VERMILLION — A dream came true — or at least a piece of it did — on Saturday when the National Music Museum (NMM) on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion officially reopened its doors after five years of closure.
“The mission of the National Music Museum is to explore, enjoy and preserve the world of musical instruments,” Michael Suing, NMM deputy director of collections, stated.
The NMM that had been closed for the last five years is now on full display. The unveiling of its $4 million first phase included seven new galleries which returned the spotlight to the essence of its historical collection with its unique and exquisite exhibitions.
Deborah Clark Reeves, the former NMM curator of education, said “The ‘Javanese gamelan splendor and tradition’ gamelan instruments came to the museum in 1999, directly from a master maker. We’ve been told by native Javanese people that they haven’t seen a gamelan of this caliber outside of Java itself.”
The dream came after a lot of hard work and fundraising.
“It costs a lot of money to build exhibits like this, so we had to raise money, and that process has been non-stop for the last five years” Scott Lawrence, chairman of the board of trustees, said. “This has been a labor of love for so many people, and we’re excited to open it to the public.”
“The museum that was founded in 1973 has always had big dreams about what could come next,” Suing said.
The unveiling of their new collection was a result of a 50-year dream in the making finally coming to fruition.
The NMM celebrated their vision that was first formed through creative expressions of individuals as their own instrument developed into artistic tools, which established the foundation for the historical collections that were on display.
“The Roles That Instruments Play in Our Lives” was the theme of the phase I campaign which united cultures from all over the world in a way that each person could connect with and interpret individually.
“Music is something that we can all share; it’s a universal language,” Suing said.
Luci Creative of Chicago was responsible for bringing the museum’s vision to life by completing the design for the unveiling of the first phase. The completed design of phase two will be unveiled once the finances are secured.
“It’s going to take us another $3.5 million to be ready to open phase two of the completed design upstairs. While I can’t really disclose where we’re at; let’s just say we’re making great progress,” Lawrence said.
The renovations that were recently unveiled at Saturday’s opening included live interactions that could take “several visits back to the museum” to fully experience it, Lawrence said.
NMM Director Dwight Vaught said “The guitar gallery is so unique. Not only was it Joan Baez’s guitar, but so it is the architecture, the structure, the color, and the way she used it.”
Looking forward, he added, “we want to get as many eyes turned back to us as we can now that we’re open. Our goal is somewhat observational, so that we can see what inspiration people take away from the new exhibits.
“We are stewards of what’s been given to us. We fulfill a particular role in time. We must hold the integrity of what’s been brought to us.”
He said that “Updating these exhibits and keeping them preserved for future generations to come is a decision the museum would like to be remembered for.
“We welcome all avenues of revenue right now. If someone wants to support us by walking in with a small check, they can. They can also support us through admission and membership fees,” he added. “We are also approaching people that have other resources for larger contributions. In the coming year or so people will hear more about the fundraising process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.