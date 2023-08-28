National Music Museum Celebrates New Beginnings
National Music Museum Deputy Director Michael Suing is shown with the collections featured in room 101, which is the gamelan gallery. 

 Victoria Shepherd/P&D

VERMILLION — A dream came true — or at least a piece of it did — on Saturday when the National Music Museum (NMM) on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion officially reopened its doors after five years of closure.

“The mission of the National Music Museum is to explore, enjoy and preserve the world of musical instruments,” Michael Suing, NMM deputy director of collections, stated.

