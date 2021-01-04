100 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 5, 1921
• There will be a hard time dance at Farmers Union hall, five miles north on Broadway, Friday night, Jan. 7th, for the benefit of the Eastern European relief work. All money raised will be devoted to this relief work. Wear your old clothes and your good shoes. The floor is too good for the real hard times shoes.
• While at Volga, County Agent and Mrs. Dallas Keck had the privilege of taking their first ride in an airplane and they say that the experience was wonderful. Volga is one of the few smaller places in the state equipped with a twenty-acre aviation field.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, January 5, 1946
• Residents in northwestern Yankton across the Milwaukee railroad tracks found out where Moses was when the lights went out about 10 o’clock this morning. A power failure resulted in this part of the city when an insulator broke loose on a high voltage wire burning the wires down.
• Twenty-eight servicemen had discharge papers recorded in the Yankton county clerk of courts office last Wednesday through Monday, thus failing only two short of the average of 30 or more per week. For the first time in three weeks no servicewomen had their discharge papers recorded.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 5, 1971
• Nebraska is No. 1! The unbeaten Cornhuskers are college football’s top-ranked team — and mythical national champion — for the 1970 season. Nebraska garnered a whopping 39 first-place votes in the final Associated Press poll of a nationwide panel of sportswriters and sportscasters.
• Frank Peschl has sold his grocery and butchering business to his son, Tom, and daughter in law, effective the first of January. He has been in the grocery business here since Dec. of 1941.
25 Years Ago
Friday, January 5, 1996
• South Dakota will get to play a small part of the University of Nebraska’s national football championship. Mark Nelson of Maximum Promotions in Sioux Falls learned Wednesday that his firm received the license to produce and distribute the official design for the Cornhuskers’ championship flag.
• WNAX will be hosting a stop of the Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan Tour at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 at the Yankton Inn. Fans are invited for an evening at the ball park, a video presentation and a question and answer session with reliever Dave Stevens, catcher Matt Walbeck, former Twins first baseman Gene Larkin and radio announcer John Gordon.
