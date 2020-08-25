100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 26, 1920
• In Yankton occurred one of the most important deliberations in the life of Yankton and the northwest yesterday. Arrangements were made for the initial steps to actual construction on the Meridian Highway Bridge across the Missouri at Yankton, the importance of which is being recognized more fully as improvement in transportation facilities increase and the saving in time with a crossing at the point is recognized.
• Teachers’ examinations are being conducted at the court house today and a good many are taking advantage of the opportunity.
Sunday, August 26, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 26, 1970
• William Thompson, Yankton police officer, who was adopted when he was three months old and learned he had been adopted when he was 17, is “thrilled to death” at finding his mother and other relatives after a search of nearly 20 years.
• The fire at Yaggie Mills Tuesday probably started from spontaneous combustion of dust accumulated between the walls on the west side of the building, according to Howard Frick, Yankton fire chief. There was extensive damage from water and fire. There may also be damage to wiring in the building.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 26, 1995
• American Indian tribes in South Dakota have a “master plan” to buy all of the land west of the Missouri River, Gov. Bill Janklow said. The comment has drawn criticism and derision from tribal leaders and the state Democratic Party, who say the Republican governor is fanning West River racial tensions.
• While other states fret about steroid use and similar cheating in livestock events, visitors to the South Dakota State Fair which opens today can expect a pretty clean competition, says Yankton County extension agent Craig Anthony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.