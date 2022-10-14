Williams Vows To Protect Democracy

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last of a series of four profiles on the candidates for District 18 House of Representatives. The general election is Nov. 8; early voting is now underway. The profiles for the District 18 Senate race will begin Tuesday.
NAME: Jay Williams
FAMILY: Wife Carol; Sons Ben and Ed; Daughter Kyna; Grandsons: Jay and Cormac
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: Graduated from Gettysburg High School, Gettysburg (S.D.), University of Wisconsin — BA Political Science; Northern Illinois University — MS Computer Science; U.S. Navy Flight School — Earned my wings and served as a Navy Pilot; Owner, EXCELLTECH Inc.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: U.S. Navy Veteran Peace Corps Volunteer; Served on the Yankton School Board
• Why are you running?
Our country is facing a direct threat from within. By denying the results of the 2020 election, the twice-impeached former president, who is the leader of the Republican party, threatens to end our democratic republic that has endured for over two centuries. Right here in South Dakota, our state government is dominated by the MAGA Republicans. They have a 90% super-majority in the Legislature, and they control all of the statewide offices, from governor to secretary of state. I am running to do what I can to reverse this anti-democratic reality here in South Dakota. I hope that the people of South Dakota will reject this anti-democratic trend and save our state and our country from tyranny.
• What would your goals be in the coming session?
Women in South Dakota have been deprived of their right to privacy and to quality health care. I will work to restore women’s rights and to address the plight of Native American women who account for 68% of missing persons in South Dakota.
Human caused climate change is a threat to us all. Moving from fossil fuels to clean energy is vital to our survival. I will work to save our planet.
I will work to reverse LGBTQ+ discrimination and to eliminate racism wherever it appears.
I will work to restore credibility to our education curriculum and to use some of the massive state reserves to increase teacher compensation.
I will work to see Medicaid expanded in South Dakota.
• The last couple of years has seen a criminal conviction leading to the removal of the attorney general, the reversal of the voters’ will on recreational marijuana and multiple ethics inquiries levied against the governor. What can members of the Legislature do to bolster the public’s trust in state government?
Members of the Legislature can earn the public’s trust by serving the people of South Dakota rather than their political party. Currently, the Republican dominated legislature holds their caucus in secret, promotes legislation proposed by ALEC (an out-of-state, right-wing legislative action committee), and uses their legislative supermajority to undo actions passed by a majority of the people during elections.
Legislators can earn the public’s trust by rejecting politically motivated gerrymandering, by rejecting politically motivated deployments of our National Guard troops and by holding our governor accountable when she violates ethics standards. By embracing honesty and integrity rather than lies and meanness, legislators can earn public trust.
• The state needs to add to its workforce and housing stock. What would you like to see done to help tackle both of these issues?
State government can take positive actions to encourage high-paid tech workers (who can work remotely) to relocate to South Dakota. Our favorable cost of living, combined with our natural beauty, could be used in a national advertising campaign to encourage workers to move here. If we can get high paid workers to move here, our economy would benefit, and we would see an increase in economic activity at all levels. This would stimulate our housing market, making it profitable for new housing to be constructed along with new businesses to support this increased economic activity. A commitment to growing our state with high-paid workers has tremendous potential to address both our workforce and housing issues.
• Additional thoughts?
Our state has tremendous potential. Our state government is so tied to the MAGA Republican party led by the twice impeached, anti-democratic former president that it is stifling this potential. It’s time for responsible South Dakota citizens to reject the hateful agenda embraced by the MAGA Republicans and turn away from their mean spirited, destructive policies that harm women, native people, and all of us by threatening our very democracy.
If you elect me, as well as Democrats at every level of government, you can make a positive change that will benefit us all. If you vote for any Republicans, you are voting against the interests of our country.
Save our country from the MAGA Republicans who would end our democracy.
