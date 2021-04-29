Spring is here: Flowers are blooming, birds are chirping and fairies and gnomes will soon be magically making their way around Yankton. Starting May 1, the Yankton Community Library will be offering Fairy Garden Take-and-Make Kits for teens to make their own spring magic.
Each take and make kit has materials for you to make your own tiny fairy garden. Material details will vary, but each kit has a gnome or fairy figurine, decorative figurine, moss, pebbles, mushrooms and a bird’s nest.
An instructional video will be posted to the YCL website, Facebook and YouTube page on May 7. Make sure to share a picture of your creation with the library on social media.
This kit is for teens in sixth grade and up.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.