South Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to its lowest point in more than six months in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
There were 4,419 active cases posted (-656), the first time it’s been that low (and also below the 5,000 mark) since Aug. 30.
South Dakota recorded 175 new infections Tuesday along with three new deaths, raising the state toll to 2,808. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County saw four new cases, while active cases dropped to 93 (-10), the first time it’s been below 100 since Sept. 17.
Here are other COVID statistics from Tuesday:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 147 (-24); new hospitalizations: 1;
• New Area Hospitalizations — none;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 10.4% (-1.2%)
• New Area S.D. Cases (12) — Charles Mix County, +2; Clay County, +2; Union County, +4; Yankton County, +4;
• USD Update — Active Cases: 2 (2 students), +2 from Monday; quarantine/isolation: 2 (+2), with 0 on campus (0 change).
The weekly COVID update from the South Dakota Department of Corrections showed no active cases at either Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield or the Yankton Community Work Center. Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website showed one active case (staff) at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.