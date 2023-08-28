100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 29, 1923
• A 70-ton steel derrick with a sectional boom 110 feet long is being unloaded at the Missouri river bridgehead by Foreman Donahue of the Kelly-Atkinson company, steel erection contractors on the bridge. The full 110 feet of the boom will be used in putting up the towers of the bridge. The 80-foot boom, which will be used most of the time, is capable of carrying a 40-ton load.
• A good snappy baseball game and the most elaborate fireworks display ever attempted in this part of the country featured Tuesday, the first day of the Yankton County Fair. The big boom of the ballyhoo pieces opened a snappy program of big and varied fireworks at the college park after dark. A special man from the Gordon fireworks company set off the pieces. There were rockets and parachute lights galore, a big glowing American flag, a representation of Niagara Falls, a fountain of jewels, and all manner of colored light effects and freak pieces. The evening’s program ended with a peacock’s tail of brilliant colored flares that shot, far in the air, and a sort of artillery attack that brought the crowd up standing.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 29, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 29, 1973
• With inflation hitting every other facet of Yankton lives, it was bound to reach even the weather. Sunday it did just this with temperatures skyrocketing to an uncontrolled high of 107 degrees. Phase Two will be sweated out today with century marks predicted to continue.
• The Vermillion Planning Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Building. Among business on the agenda is a preliminary plat for a “Planned Unit Development” on Lincoln east of Norbeck Street, to be known as “Lincoln Park.”
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 29, 1998
• To most people bees are viewed as a danger, something to be avoided. For Merle Brandt, they’re his livelihood. With colonies on rented farmland near Yankton, Springfield, Dante and Scotland, Merle and his father Eldon operate one of the few full-time honey production companies in the area.
• The outlying corn fields reaching for the sky signal a record-breaking harvest, if not a very profitable one. But the rows and rows of corn also signal a harvest of another sort – ethanol fuel. Much of the area corn is headed for Broin Enterprises in Scotland, which plant manager Rod Pierson calls a national leader in producing and shipping the corn-based fuel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.