WILLOW LAKE — The South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association is planning an informational seminar for May 13, starting at 7 p.m. Central Time. “Hemp 101” will feature Derrick Dohmann of Horizon Hemp Seeds in Willow Lake.
Dohmann will strive to answer any and all of your industrial hemp questions during the 90-minute seminar. Everyone is welcome to attend — registration is free and information can be found at sd-hemp.com.
The South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association is a member organization representing all those involved in the emerging industrial hemp industry in South Dakota and providing education and advocacy on the issues impacting the industry. Our membership includes those who produce, process, service and supply, market, lend and insure, and sell industrial hemp or hemp products as well as anyone that is interested in learning more about the industry.
For information about SDIHA contact Katie Sieverding at katie@sd-hemp.com or visit our sd-hemp.com.
