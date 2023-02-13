Jason Jones

Jason Jones

HARTINGTON, Neb. — The attorney for a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with four murders argued Monday the state’s death penalty is unconstitutional and the state should be barred from seeking it against his client.

Jason Jones, 42, is charged with quadruple homicide in the August shooting deaths of four Laurel residents. He is charged with killing the four people in two separate incidents and then setting both of their homes on fire.

