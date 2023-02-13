HARTINGTON, Neb. — The attorney for a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with four murders argued Monday the state’s death penalty is unconstitutional and the state should be barred from seeking it against his client.
Jason Jones, 42, is charged with quadruple homicide in the August shooting deaths of four Laurel residents. He is charged with killing the four people in two separate incidents and then setting both of their homes on fire.
Jones suffered extensive burns, allegedly from the two arsons, and spent an extensive amount of time at a Lincoln medical facility.
He faces four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
The victims were Michele Ebeling, 53, in one house and Gene Twiford, 86; his wife, Janet Twiford, 85; and their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55, in the other residence.
Cedar County District Judge Bryan Meismer presided over Monday’s hearing. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty because of the “multiple deaths and aggravating (factors).”
Defense attorney Todd Lancaster presented 19 exhibits — including a compact disc of all his entries — during his arguments. He sought to quash sections of the Nebraska death penalty as unconstitutional.
“The death penalty is arbitrary and violates my client’s Eighth Amendment rights (against cruel and unusual punishment),” Lancaster said.
Lancaster serves with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy. He focused on what he called prosecutor’s arbitrary pursuit of the death penalty. Also, he noted the Nebraska law which permits a judge or jury to decide guilt in a murder case but only allows a three-judge panel to decide on the death penalty.
In addition, he entered numerous data showing the disparity of death penalty around the state and nation. He also submitted data on the declining number of executions in the U.S. and elsewhere.
The prosecution included Corey O’Brien and Sandra Allen with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, in the role of special counsel, and Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney.
O’Brien argued against acting on the death penalty before the defendant has been tried. He issued a standing objection to all defense arguments, noting the sentencing phase is the more appropriate venue.
“We hold a standing objection to all 18 (motions),” he said. “This hearing is not the right place for litigation (of the death penalty) at this point.”
Jones didn’t appear Monday in Cedar County District Court. He waived his right to an appearance and remains at a Lincoln facility receiving medical treatment.
Meismer instructed both sides to file briefs by March 17 for his consideration. At this point, Jones has not been arraigned on the charges.
The state announced its intention to seek the death penalty because of the multiple deaths and aggravating circumstances. Authorities have not listed a specific motive, but court records indicate burglary may have played a role.
During Monday’s hearing, Lancaster argued a defendant’s chances of receiving the death penalty may not amount to anything more than his county or state and the frequency of executions in that location.
“It shouldn’t be arbitrary, like a strike of lightning,” the defense attorney said.
O’Brien countered, noting prosecutors have held discretion for more than 250 years on issues ranging from traffic tickets to first-degree murder.
In response, Lancaster said the prosecutor’s discretion lends itself to arbitrary treatment of each case. The use of only the three-judge panel for death penalty sentencing also provides an unfair factor, he added.
Also, the United States has changed its attitude about who should receive the death penalty, Lancaster said. At one point, the courts allowed the execution of children, the developmentally disabled (an IQ below 70) and the mentally ill.
“The court stepped in and said there needs to be a line drawn,” Lancaster noted, adding fewer states are using capital punishment, or at least less frequently, because of concerns about executing an innocent person.
O’Brien argued the courts have already ruled on many of the defense arguments. He questioned whether the defense was arguing against the death penalty in all cases or just for Jones.
Lancaster responded he was arguing the constitutionality for both his client and for the death penalty in general. He noted what he viewed as the vague nature of the state’s statutes.
Additionally, Lancaster stressed it was vital to make important defense motions at the outset to provide his client with as much protection as possible.
“My concern is, if I don’t proceed at this point, the court could say (these issues) were waived because they weren’t brought up at the beginning,” he said. “I need to cover all my bases because this case could have death penalty implications.”
For his opening exhibit, Lancaster provided the death penalty data for each state from 2013-22. O’Brien objected that the data contained additional and prejudicial commentary.
Lancaster countered that the court could determine the relevancy of each defense exhibit.
As judge, Meismer said he would consider only what was necessary for the proceedings and “ignore what was out of bounds.”
Lancaster proceeded with other exhibits, including two maps of the United States with executions during the last 5 and 10 years and a list of each state since 1976.
Next, Lancaster entered figures showing a minority of counties accounting for the majority of executions. O’Brien objected that the information was irrelevant and contained additional commentary.
Lancaster countered that the courts would make that determination.
Continuing, Lancaster showed the number of U.S. executions by state, the number of Nebraska death sentences since 1903 and a U.S. map with the number of death sentences by counties.
The state offered no objections on those exhibits.
Lancaster then provided a color-coded map showing the number of executions in each nation of the world over time. He also provided data from the Amnesty International organization.
O’Brien objected, arguing the U.S. standing in the world is irrelevant to the Jones case or whether the Nebraska death penalty is constitutional.
In response, Lancaster said the figures show “an evolving standard of decency” around the globe. O’Brien argued the figures are prejudicial, and the U.S. courts are not meant to evaluate international law.
Lancaster showed more charts and graphics that he said reflect a declining number of death sentences across the U.S. “When it comes to the death penalty, who pursues it and who doesn’t is both arbitrary and capricious,” he said.
O’Brien objected, noting the courts could take into account many factors — which may not be filed or made public — in deciding whether to seek the death penalty, he said.
Those factors could include a victim’s family adamant about not issuing the death penalty, the willingness of a defendant to testify against a co-defendant and the state not knowing the strength of the evidence in seeking a death sentence.
The Laurel case shifts to another defendant this week.
Jones’s wife, Carrie Jones, has also been charged with homicide. She faces one count of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of accessory to a felony.
Carrie Jones is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Cedar County. The proceedings will determine if enough evidence exists to bind her over for trial.
