Wife Pleads Not Guilty
Courtesy Photo

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Laurel, Nebraska, woman has pleaded “not guilty” to first-degree murder for one death in the August homicide of four Laurel residents.

Carrie Jones, 44, entered her written pleas this week to the charges. Besides first-degree murder, she is charged with being an accessory to a felony and to tampering with evidence.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.