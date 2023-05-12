Wife Pleads Not Guilty

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Laurel, Nebraska, woman has pleaded “not guilty” to first-degree murder for one death in the August homicide of four Laurel residents.
Carrie Jones, 44, entered her written pleas this week to the charges. Besides first-degree murder, she is charged with being an accessory to a felony and to tampering with evidence.
In Nebraska, first-degree murder is a Class I or IA felony. A person convicted of first-degree murder can receive a life sentence or the death penalty.
Her husband, 43-year-old Jason Jones, is charged with the deaths of 86-year-old Gene Twiford and 85-year-old Janet Twiford and their 55-year-old daughter Dana Twiford in their home and 53-year-old Michele Ebeling in her residence.
Jason Jones is charged with fatally shooting the four victims and setting their homes on fire, suffering extensive burns himself in the process. Carrie Jones’ “not guilty” pleas came just days after a judge refused to drop the charges against her. She is charged with pressuring her husband to kill Gene Twiford and then allegedly offering Jason Jones medical aid, destroying evidence and otherwise hindering the investigation.
In Nebraska, a person charged with aiding and abetting can be prosecuted and face the same punishment as the principal offender.
At a February preliminary hearing, Cedar County Court Judge Douglas Luebe found sufficient evidence existed to bind Carrie Jones over to district court.
Defense attorneys Doug and Nate Stratton then sought a plea abatement, arguing the state failed to link their client to the murders or with aiding and abetting the alleged crimes.
Last week, District Judge Bryan Meismer rejected the argument, saying the state had met the burden of proof for a preliminary hearing. Carrie Jones then entered her written “not guilty” pleas.
Jason Jones previously entered written “not guilty” pleas to 10 charges: four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, along with two counts of first-degree arson.
At Carrie Jones’ preliminary hearing, prosecutors and investigators said they had discovered the motive for the murders.
Carrie Jones claimed Twiford had allegedly harassed her for three years with sexual comments. She claimed Twiford made indecent remarks to her in front of the Joneses’ home and also at the post office and a store in the northeast Nebraska community of 1,000 residents.
Prosecutors charge that she not only provided the motive for Gene Twiford’s death but also hindered the investigation into the deaths.
The state has indicated it will seek the death penalty for Jason Jones. His attorney, Todd Lancaster with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, had sought to have the death penalty quashed as unconstitutional.
Lancaster argued both on general grounds and specifically for his client’s case. However, Meismer rejected the request, and the judge left the death penalty on the table.
Prosecutors have not indicated if they will seek the death penalty against Carrie Jones.
Nebraska State Patrol investigators said she pressured her husband for months to do something about Twiford’s alleged sexual comments toward her.
On Aug. 3, the Joneses got into an argument, with Carrie later telling investigators she pointed a loaded handgun at her husband and then held a knife to his neck.
The next day, Jason Jones allegedly killed the four victims.
Authorities discovered Jones, and he was taken to a Lincoln medical facility for about 12 weeks of burn treatment. Since his release from the hospital, he has remained incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Corrections’ Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
The Joneses have denied all charges against them.
With their written “not guilty” pleas, the Joneses will not have a scheduled May 22 arraignment. Instead, they are scheduled for separate July 24 pre-trial conferences at the Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington.
Jason Jones remains imprisoned at the Lincoln correctional facility. His $5 million bond was revoked and now stands at no bond.
He has previously waived his right to an in-person appearance for Cedar County proceedings.
Carrie Jones remains in the Antelope County Jail in Neligh, Nebraska. Her bond has been set at $1 million/10%, meaning she must post $100,000.
