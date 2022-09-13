Yankton County Placed Under New Burn Ban

A burn ban is being reinstituted for Yankton County starting a 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, due to high temperatures and low humidity.
“(Since) conditions will be favorable for easy fire starts, the ban will remain in place until we get a substantial amount of rain,” the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management said in a press release issued Tuesday morning.
The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the moderate category Tuesday afternoon. Marginal weather conditions or lowering moisture content of grasses and other dry organic material on the ground indicate there is a potential for a fire to spread. Any outdoor burning should be closely monitored.
The fire danger index will climb into the high category Wednesday, with temperatures possibly reaching the low 90s and winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.
Yankton County imposed a burn ban last week, but it was dropped Saturday after the area received some rainfall Friday and early Saturday morning.
