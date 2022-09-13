Yankton County Placed Under New Burn Ban
Courtesy Image

A burn ban is being reinstituted for Yankton County starting a 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, due to high temperatures and low humidity.

“(Since) conditions will be favorable for easy fire starts, the ban will remain in place until we get a substantial amount of rain,” the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management said in a press release issued Tuesday morning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.