Hosted by Bridging Yankton, Helpline Center, and United Way of Greater Yankton, the seventh annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, at Riverside Park, Yankton.
Bridging Yankton is a suicide prevention group formed in Yankton in 2016 whose mission is to increase suicide awareness by supporting local and statewide prevention efforts. Each year, Bridging Yankton partners with local sponsors and the Helpline Center to host a Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk, providing hope, help, and healing to individuals and families in the greater Yankton community.
