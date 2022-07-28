CASES DISPOSED:
JULY 9-15, 2022
Jacobus Engelbrecht, Sioux Falls, Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products, $182.50.
Misty Winter-Nockels, 709 Locust St, Yankton, Speeding on other roadways, $157.50.
Cory Venables, 1005 Mulberry, Yankton, Petty theft 2nd degree $400 or less, $178.50, Restitution $65.00.
Seth G.M. Cressy, 803 E 16th St., Yankton, Driving with revoked (not suspended) license, $496.50, Driving with revoked (not suspended) license, Recharged by information.
Letcyla Love Poorbear, Wagner, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Stacey Lanae Schomer, 904 E 13th St., Apt 15, Yankton, Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $282.50.
Brenden A Voigt, Vermillion, Fail to maintain financial responsibility, $142.50 with $64.00 suspended. License suspended for 30 days.
Christina Renee Arayza, 1003 Memory Ln., Apt B9, Yankton, Compulsory school attendance, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Compulsory school attendance, Motion dismissed by prosecutor.
Jeffrey Stracqualursi, 415 W 15th St., Lot 13, Yankton, Petty theft 2nd degree $400 or less, $178.50 with restitution of $34.92.
Borden Albertony, Naples, FL, Petty theft 2nd degree $400 or less, $178.50, Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended, Petty theft 2nd degree $400 or less, $178.50, Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended, Obtaining property or services with false credit card, $178.50, Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended, Petty theft 2nd degree $400 or less, Recharged by complaint, Identity theft, Recharged by complaint, Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud, Recharged by complaint, Identity theft, Recharged by information, Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud, Recharged by information.
Roger Black Bear, 1001 Memory Ln., Apt A21, Yankton, Entering or refusing to leave property after notice, $396.50, Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended, Enter or surreptitiously remain in building, Recharged by information.
Nicole Ann Jensen-Dunkel, 2501 Capital St., Apt 203, Yankton, Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Glenna Huffaker, 1307 W 8th St., Apt 16, Yankton, Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $282.50.
Paige Garcia, 1221 Mulberry St., Yankton, Speeding on other roadways, $157.50.
Albert John Paweltzki, Tabor, Speeding on a state highway, $137.50.
Cody Ray Geuther, 2502 Colton Ave., Yankton, Driving under the influence 3rd offense, $1206.50, License revoked for 1 year, Jail 110 days to be served in waivable jail terms, begins 7/14/2022, Probation 3 years, Driving under influence 1st offense, Punishment enhanced by part II information, Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Driving under the influence 3rd offense, Recharged by information.
Jeffrey Thomas Kass, Scotland, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Charish Lynn Wise, Beresford, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Dayna Frank, Lesterville, Speeding on other roadways, $117.50.
Bjorn Baker, Andover, MN, Speeding on other roadways, $137.50.
Chakira Ferris, 1001 Memory Ln., Apt 18, Driving with suspended (not revoked) license, $282.50.
Matthew Grage, Crofton, NE, Petty theft 2nd degree $400 or less, Motion dismissed by prosecutor.
Kevin Williams, Duncan, NE, Speeding on other roadways, $177.50, Fail to maintain financial
Matthew Damian Grage, Crofton, NE, Domestic abuse simple assault to cause bodily injury, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Domestic abuse simple assault to cause body injury, Recharged by information.
Tyler Richard Nowak, Gayville, SD, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Thomas C Marsh, Hartington, NE Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Gavin Yasat, 110 E 6th St., Yankton, Speeding on other roadways, $157.50.
Michael Kabeiseman, 1208 Douglas Ave, Yankton, Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $132.50.
Jarius Halligan, 2403 West City Limits Rd., Apt 215, Yankton, Speeding on other roadways, $117.50.
Kyra Necklace, 1006 Whiting Dr., Apt 208, Yankton, Cracked or broken windshield prohibited, $132.50 with $54.00 fine suspended, Failure to maintain financial responsibility, $142.50, Driving with suspended (not revoked) license, $282.50.
Jackson Conway, 156 Quarry Pines Dr., Yankton, Possession of alcohol by a minor, Motion dismissed by prosecutor.
Lori Ann Wiedmeier, 1315 Burleigh St., Yankton, Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II, $926.50, Jail sentence 10 days with 7 days suspended to begin 7/12/2022, Serve 3 days beginning at 8 a.m. on 7/15/2022, Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II, Recharged by information, Probation 4 years.
Naseb Said Warsame, 709 Broadway Ave., Yankton, Grand theft, more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500, Suspended execution of sentence, $224.50, Restitution $2,050.61, Probation 3 years, Grand theft, more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500, Recharged by indictment.
Kelli White, 1005 Cedar St., Apt 7, Yankton, No SD registration in possession of SD carrier, $132.50.
Kacie Leigh Vanbemmel, Rock Valley, IA, Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Connor Guill, 238 W 9th St., Yankton, Speeding on other roadways, $117.50.
Brady Wenzlaff, 906 Bill Baggs Rd., Yankton, No drivers license, $132.50.
Anthony Alan Dumke, 811 Linn St., Yankton, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Cole Stenstrom, Lino Lakes, MN, Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Yim Thoeun, Sioux Falls, No driver’s license, $132.50.
Linsy Cynthia Tice, 1200 W 30th St., Yankton, Speeding on other roadways, $117.50.
Derek Guyton, Bellevue, NE, Speeding on other roadways, $157.50.
Sheldon D Winder, Niobrara, NE, Possession of controlled substance in schedules I or II, $746.50, Jail sentence of 5 years with 5 years suspended, Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Possession of controlled substance in schedules I or II, Recharged by information.
Zoe Rayne Steinberg, Scotland, Seat belt violation, $25.00, Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Larry Eugene Jaerger, Sioux City, IA, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Joseph Omer Lavalley, Choctaw, OK, Speeding on other roadways, $157.50.
Daniel McMullen, Overland Park, KS, Speeding on other roadways, $97.50, No proper license plates on vehicle, $132.50.
Brenda Lee Malcom, 1212 W 11th St., Yankton, Unauthorized land use on posted GFP property, $190.50 with $56.00 fine suspended.
Kyle Katterhagen, 117 E 6th St., Yankton, Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $132.50.
Marqueta Tynyeika Venaswaliagarner, Florence, AL, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Noemy A Contreras, South Sioux City, NE, Speed on four-lane in rural areas, $97.50.
Timothy Jerome Becker, 907 E 16th St., Yankton, Left turn on red violation, $132.50.
Devonna Marie Picotte, 403 ½ Capital St., Yankton, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
