The End Of An Era
Springfield Mayor Scott Kostal (left) speaks with new Bon Homme Superintendent George Seilor following Wednesday’s school board meeting in Tabor.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

TABOR — For the first time in decades, the Tabor school will not operate this fall.

Facing an unexpected quick staff shortage, the Bon Homme school board voted last week to “retire” the facility as one of the district’s attendance centers. This week, the board met in Tabor to discuss the transition plans for those students.

