The End Of An Era

TABOR — For the first time in decades, the Tabor school will not operate this fall.
Facing an unexpected quick staff shortage, the Bon Homme school board voted last week to “retire” the facility as one of the district’s attendance centers. This week, the board met in Tabor to discuss the transition plans for those students.
The Tabor building has housed both Catholic and public schools throughout its history. In 2009, the Tabor attendance center received the “Blue Ribbon Award” as one of the top schools in the nation.
But the Bon Homme district faced the decision in just the last two weeks whether to continue operating the Tabor school this fall in the community of about 400 residents. The K-5 school enrolls 22 students.
Board chairman Ben Hellmann said two of the three Tabor school teachers recently resigned, leaving the district facing a question of how — or if — it could fill those vacancies amidst a statewide teaching shortage.
“We were just thrown into this situation,” he said.
The Bon Homme school district currently operates elementary schools in Tyndall, Tabor and Springfield; a middle school and high school in Tyndall; and two Hutterite schools at Dawson Colony and Bon Homme Colony.
The district had planned to operate the Tabor school this fall but found itself quickly facing a difficult decision on the attendance center’s future, Hellmann said.
“Plain and simple, staffing was the driver of the situation we’re in,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “Everyone is always looking at students (in terms of enrollment), and it’s sort of that way with every school. But the staffing was also the issue at the Tabor school as well.”
The Bon Homme district found itself with the need for a quick decision, according to board member Derrick Johnson. “We lost two of our three teachers within a week of each other,” he said.
As of this week, the Tabor school had four staff members: a teacher, secretary, paraprofessional and a Title teacher. Besides two teachers, the district faced the possibility of needing to hire another custodian and paraprofessional.
The remaining Tabor staff members asked for a decision on the school’s future so they could plan their futures, Johnson said. “They would like peace of mind knowing where they stand at the beginning of the next school year,” he said.
Hellmann believed the certainty was important for the entire district. “We could have lost more staff, and that (prospect) was very important to us,” he said.
The appropriate staffing remained a priority, Hellmann said.
“We want what’s best for the kids, and you can’t do that without good staff. We want to take care of our staff members,” the board chairman said. “The situation was tough, but we couldn’t keep lingering on with this. We had to make quick decisions so we didn’t lose any more great staff members.”
Hellmann emphasized the Tabor decision was based on a rapidly changing situation, not part of some long-range plan to close the school.
“The biggest thing I want to point out is that this wasn’t a site-specific decision. It wasn’t because it’s Tabor or it’s Springfield. We look at ourselves as Bon Homme,” he said.
“It’s just the situation at that (Tabor) site where we have this predicament, and we would have looked at any site the same way.”
For the Tabor school to offer a K-5 program in the fall, the district would have needed to fill two teaching vacancies: one for a combined second and third grades and the other for a combined fourth and fifth grades.
Besides staffing, the district was also looking at the enrollment and overall district needs, Johnson said.
“We would have 22 students (at the Tabor school), if one family stayed,” he said. “Otherwise, we’ll be down to 18.”
“Those are projected numbers,” Hellmann added.
An immediate decision now allows the district to make the best possible transition for all parties, Hellmann said.
“I understand, especially in the short term, the parents’ concerns about their children,” he said. “We want to ease those concerns and make it as comfortable for themselves and their children. We want it to be as enjoyable an educational experience as possible for them at that young age.”
As part of that transition, the district plans to keep Tabor elementary students together as much as possible at the Tyndall school for a sense of familiarity, Hellmann said.
Part of a strong transition comes in keeping a strong staff, he said.
“We have really good teachers, and I would put our teachers against anybody,” he said. “We’re working really hard to retain the staff we have. We could have lost more staff, and that (prospect) was very important to us.”
The remaining Tabor staff members are being offered employment in the district, Hellmann said. “There’s a need for their positions. These aren’t added positions, just open positions that need to be filled,” he said.
As a whole, the Bon Homme district has nearly completed its teaching staff, according to school business manager Gary Kortan. Once the teaching staff is filled, the remaining openings are for aides, he added.
The district won’t need to make any decisions on the Tabor facility’s future, as the building belongs to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Kortan said.
“We’ve been renting the building from the church for many years,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “We pay $2,000 a month, or $24,000 a year, in rent.”
Kortan emphasized the district remains on firm financial footing.
“There are no issues, we’re in good shape,” he said. “None of this (discussion) was ever brought up because of financial concerns.”
With the board’s decision, the district will reconfigure bus routes if needed and arrange for an additional pick-up spot for Tabor students, Kortan said. The district already provides a shuttle for Tabor students to Tyndall or other sites, he added.
The incoming Bon Homme superintendent, George Seilor, attended Wednesday’s board meeting. He declined to comment at the present time, noting he doesn’t start his new position until July 1.
However, Hellmann and Johnson said the new superintendent has remained part of the current discussion and will work with the transition.
Following Wednesday’s meeting, Hellmann expressed his feelings about the difficult decisions made in the past two weeks.
“I’m not sure relief is the right word. There really isn’t relief. It wasn’t fun or an easy decision by any means,” he said. “And there’s no relief because this is an ongoing battle and discussion across the state about staffing and financial issues. We have to be ready to respond.”
Johnson doesn’t see the road getting any easier as the state’s K-12 teacher pool shrinks.
“It’s become the reality for a lot of school districts,” he said. “This is a lasting issue and a statewide problem. You see how many openings are in education right now, and it’s not going to get better unless they make a lot of changes.”
Bon Homme and other districts are competing not only with other South Dakota districts, Hellmann said. The situation becomes even tighter for districts near other states, he noted.
“How do you compete with schools (across the border) who blow us out of the water in pay and benefits?” he asked. “(South Dakota) is not competitive with surrounding states. Those are the districts we have to compete against.”
Johnson used the example of crossing the nearby Missouri River bridge into northeast Nebraska.
“A teacher can go to Niobrara or Santee (in Nebraska) and get full family health care paid by the district, and $10,000 or $15,000 more a year (in salary) on top of that,” he said. “When you count those benefits and pay, we’re talking (a difference) of $20,000 or more.”
The situation becomes even more dramatic when the federal COVID-19 pandemic funds — which have allowed schools to retain staff — end next year, Kortan said.
In a moment of reflection, Hellmann noted he and his four children have all attended the Tabor site. While small, the school has provided a quality education for generations, he said.
“I look at the number of lives affected and the positive student experiences that this school has produced for entire families,” he said.
“Now that I look back at the quality of our kids, I would put them up against anybody. What they have done here for education is second to none.”
