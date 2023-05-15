The following activities are planned for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this weekend:
MAY 19-21
• OPEN HOUSE WEEKEND — Get outdoors and check out what Lewis & Clark Recreation Area and the other state parks have to offer with free park entrance and free fishing
FRIDAY, MAY 19
• 4-6 p.m.: TREE SCAVENGER HUNT AND CRAFT — Join the naturalists to learn some fun facts about trees and create a craft. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 7:30-8:30 p.m.: NATURE BINGO — Join the naturalists for a fun game of bingo with prizes. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
• 9-11:00 a.m.: FISHING on the North Shore of Lake Yankton — Meet the naturalists for poles and free bait; At Chief White Crane.
• 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.: NATURE WIND CHIMES — Create your own wind chime using items from nature. Meet at Lewis and Clark Ampitheatre.
• 5-6 p.m.: SEARCH FOR SASQUACH HIKE — Join the Naturalists for a hike to find the hidden Sasquatch. Meet at Chief White Crane Trailhead between campsites 110-111.
