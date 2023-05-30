Andrew Heller,

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A former Wynot, Nebraska, teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the attempted enticement of a minor for sex, unbeknownst to him as part of an undercover operation.

Andrew Heller, 39, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, according to court records. After completing his prison sentence, he will undergo five years of supervised release.

