SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A former Wynot, Nebraska, teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the attempted enticement of a minor for sex, unbeknownst to him as part of an undercover operation.
Andrew Heller, 39, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, according to court records. After completing his prison sentence, he will undergo five years of supervised release.
Heller received the mandatory minimum of 10 years imprisonment. The federal court system does not offer parole.
The sentencing comes after nearly a year of judicial proceedings that went through both state and federal courts.
Heller was arrested last July for allegedly enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purposes. He had arranged to meet in Sioux City for sex with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.
However, the arrangement for $200 and alcohol was part of a law enforcement operation. Upon arriving at the meeting place, the authorities arrested Heller, who was found with $200, the requested alcohol and condoms.
At the time of his arrest last July, Heller was employed by Wynot Public Schools as a social studies teacher. He resigned his position during a special school board meeting.
Shortly after Heller’s arrest, Wynot Superintendent Paul Hans issued a statement on the incident but did not list the staff member by name.
“We have recently learned of criminal allegations involving a school district employee,” Hans said. “The district is responding promptly and appropriately. Due to the nature of personnel matters, we cannot provide any further details or comments.”
Heller was originally charged in Woodbury County, Iowa. He was charged with one count of attempting to entice a minor under age 16 for sexual purposes and one count of prostitution. Both charges are Class D felonies, which carry a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine between $750-7,500.
However, the state dropped its complaint and the federal court filed charges because the alleged activities crossed state lines.
A federal grand jury indicted Heller last October on two counts: attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking.
He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges. On Jan. 4, he filed notice of intent to plead guilty to the first count.
He pleaded guilty Jan. 13 in federal court in Sioux City as part of a plea deal in which federal prosecutors dropped the second count of attempted human trafficking.
The Sioux City Journal provided coverage of Friday’s sentencing in federal court.
Chief District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Heller to the mandatory minimum of 120 months, which was longer than the 70- to 87-month suggested sentence determined by federal sentencing guidelines, the Journal reported.
“For an individual who worked in a school … this behavior is extremely concerning,” Strand said, according to the newspaper.
Both Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald Timmons and federal public defender Brittany Hedstrom had recommended the mandatory minimum as part of the plea agreement.
In his recommendation, Timmons noted the Sioux City incident appeared to be an isolated event and, as a law enforcement operation, had no victim. Also, Heller had no prior criminal background.
Heller declined his chance to speak before his sentencing, the Journal reported.
Besides his sentence, Heller must pay $5,100 in assessments, the newspaper said.
Heller was arrested in Sioux City after he responded to an undercover operation by law enforcement, according to a U.S. Attorney’s press release.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Sioux City Police Department were conducting an undercover investigation to identify subjects engaged in human trafficking in Sioux City. As part of the operation, law enforcement posted an advertisement for sex services on a frequently used dating website.
Heller contacted an undercover phone number, responding to a website ad claiming to be a 19-year-old female offering sex for money.
An undercover FBI agent responded to his call and posed as a 14-year-old girl. Heller agreed to pay $200 cash and bring some Trulys (alcoholic hard seltzer) in exchange for sex with someone he thought was an underage female.
The meeting date was scheduled, and Heller showed up as previously arranged, in his vehicle. He was searched by police, who found the cash and Trulys, along with condoms.
The alleged human trafficking charge occurred between July 5-14, while the alleged attempted enticement occurred on or about July 14, according to court records.
Both charges alleged he knowingly sought sex with a minor under the age of 18.
The attempted enticement charge alleged he used interstate or foreign commerce to knowingly entice a minor to engage in prostitution, according to court records. The charge further alleges he sought to engage in sexual activity for which a person could be charged with a criminal offense and attempted to do so.
The criminal offense could have been third-degree sexual abuse, according to the court documents.
The human trafficking charge alleged Heller knowingly sought to engage a minor in a commercial sex act.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in its news release.
Heller had been held in the Sioux County Jail in Orange City, Iowa. He will now serve his federal sentence.
———
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.