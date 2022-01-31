Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Misti Gomez, 47, Winnebago, Neb., was booked Friday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Stephanie Schurman, 33, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold and on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Matthew Carter, 31, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday on a court hold.
• Matthew Plummer, 26, Tyndall, was arrested Friday on three warrants for breach of conditions.
• Kevin Haug, 47, Brookings, was arrested Friday on an unspecified warrant and a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Andrew Knode, 34, Yankton, was arrested Friday on two warrants for breach of conditions without order.
• Daniel Bahr, 36, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold.
• Rebecca Freeman-Krebs, 38, Yankton, was booked Friday on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
• Patrick McCarthy, 54, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving under the influence.
• Brian Eide, 41, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for failure to comply.
• Leslie Saul, 34, South Sioux City, Neb., was arrested Saturday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement and on an unspecified federal warrant.
• Harold Critchfield Jr., 73, Tyndall, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Dylan Ludke, 23, Wakonda, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less).
• Travis Joseph Jr., 18, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• A 16-year-old Viborg female was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and speeding.
• Kloey Ballert, 18, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II.
